Max Watts, 12, is among Naracoorte's youngest donators as he prepares to contribute his long hair to Wigs 4 Kids.
Max is also fundraising for Kids with Cancer Foundation in support for suffering children around Australia and their extended families.
After growing it out, Max announced to his mother, Kimberley that he was ready to cut his hair and together they decided to postpone a few months until it would be long enough to donate.
"To donate your hair you need twenty centimetres all around you head," Kimberley said.
"He has that length at the front even though it is curly, but the back is about two centimetres too short."
Max hoped that his hair would be short before his thirteenth birthday on June 18, but knows chances are slim.
"I've decided to donate my hair because I've had [this length] for a while and I decided I wanted to cut it off," Max said.
"I am definitely tired of how long it is and I am excited to chop it.
"Mum decided it was a good idea to donate it and make good use of it."
Max and Kimberley could not remember his last haircut, but assumed it was between eighteen months and two years ago.
"It has grown most is the last eight months," Kimberley said.
Despite his eagerness to cut, Max refuses to let his hair stop him from practicing Karate and complete study.
Max is a talented athlete in Karate, currently holding his brown belt with goals to get his black belt within the year.
His high-school dress code allows long hair among the boys however Max relies on a bucket hat to keep their hair out of his eyes when in class.
"I definitely enjoy charity giving back, though I haven't donated before," Max said.
Along with donating the bulk of his hair, Max is also raising money for the Kids With Cancer Foundation so they can continue supporting families with suffering children.
"Who knows, maybe I'll see my hair on wig for a kid in town," Max said.
To follow Max's journey and donate, visit the fundraise Kids With Cancer website.
