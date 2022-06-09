Naracoorte Herald

Max Watts will soon donate his hair to Wigs 4 Kids

By Neave Moore
June 9 2022 - 10:30pm
Kimberley and Eli Watts showing off Max's long hair; brother Eli is eager to grow his out too. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Max Watts, 12, is among Naracoorte's youngest donators as he prepares to contribute his long hair to Wigs 4 Kids.

NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News