The South Australia's Country Cabinet program sent many ministers along the Limestone Coast, including Minister Susan Close who visited local representatives at the Bool and Hacks Lagoons.
This meeting, held at the main entrance to the Bool and Hacks Lagoons, was an informal approach to plans and preparations the local teams would be achieving with new funding.
Though her visit was short, Minister Close received volunteers and leaders of many Friends of Parks organisations including the Friends of Shorebirds and Birdlife Australia's wetland program coordinator, Bradley Clarke-Wood.
Mr Clarke-Wood looked forward to the meeting and sharing the upcoming plans and goals of Birdlife Australia with Minister Close.
"These funds will provide critical support for a diverse range of activities aimed at establishing a cultural and ecological baseline for Bool and Hacks Lagoons, recognising its international importance as a Ramsar site," he said.
The Friends of Bool and Hacks Lagoons group was successful in their application for the Partnership Grant with Friends of Parks, valued at $75,000 over three years.
"The funds will be divided evenly, $25,000 per year and exactly what we were hoping for.
"We have four activities that we would like to achieve with this funding including establishing a connection with First Nations Peoples."
The four part plan also involves the use of aerial technology to map avian colonies and to map vegetation through image processing opportunities.
The Bool and Hacks Lagoon, situated on the land of the Meintangk people has little indigenous heritage recorded and Mr Clarke-Wood is hopeful to redevelop the relationship between land and people.
Many individuals at the meeting drew awareness to the conditions of the lagoons; as surrounding area is changing land-use, the flow from rivers and creeks that feed into the lagoons is diminishing.
"In 1985, The Bool was listed as internationally important under the Ramsar Convention, supporting a multitude of species, including those identified as threatened," Mr Clarke-Wood said.
"The Bool provides breeding habitat for an array of waterbird species and is among a shrinking group of wetlands that host viable waterbird colonies.
"It also provides habitat for 22 migratory bird species listed under international agreements and conventions."
As a Ramsar site, the Bool and Hacks Lagoon is internationally recognised as an area of great significance and preservation and protection is vital.
Despite concerns for the area, the many Friends of Parks groups have large plans for the future of the Bool and Hacks Lagoon in the future.
More information on their plans can be found through associated pages on the South Australia Friends of Parks website.
