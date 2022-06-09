The Malinauskas Government announced $15,000 funding towards to establishment and maintenance of a memorial garden for late CFS volunteer and hero Louise Hincks.
The garden will be built at the Happy Valley CFS brigade in memory of Louise, who lost her life in a tragic accident whilst battling a bushfire at Coles in January 2022.
Members of the government have provided comments on the legacy that this park will provide.
Premier Peter Malinauskas and hopes for a long-lasting tribute to the fallen CFS volunteer.
"The State Government hopes the funding will assist in providing an endless tribute to Louise for her family, friends and fellow CFS colleagues," he said.
"Her bravery to protect the lives of South Australians will forever remind us of the true definition of service.
"Louise Hincks was a hero."
The garden has plans to contain four cherry blossom trees, a favourite of Louise, surrounding a plinth stone and commemoration plaque, a seating area and paintings.
Erin Thompson, Minister for Davenport spoke on the tragedy's impact on the wider community.
"Constructing a memorial garden will ensure that Louise's legacy lives on forever," she said.
"Not only will Louise's family, friends and colleagues be able to visit the garden to remember her, but the broader community will be reminded of her sacrifice and dedication each time they walk or drive past."
The co-ordination of this memorial will be overseen by the CFS Foundation.
