Naracoorte Herald

Louise Hinck's legacy will live on in memorial garden

NM
By Neave Moore
June 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighting hero: Country Fire Service members Louis Hincks has been honoured by fellow members after she died fighting a fire near Lucindale. PICTURE: File

The Malinauskas Government announced $15,000 funding towards to establishment and maintenance of a memorial garden for late CFS volunteer and hero Louise Hincks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News