The Limestone Coast is home to many rare flora, such as the ghost mushroom and environmental enthusiast Natasha Dawson aims to share her knowledge with locals and tourists alike.
As Walk the Limestone Coast's founder, Natasha leads tours through Forestry SA's Ghost Mushroom Lane in the Glencoe pine forest and shares information on the 'magic' of the glow-in-the-dark fungi.
Natasha has a degree in eco-tourism but started the Walk the Limestone Coast organisation within the last year in conjunction with Forestry SA, following seventeen years working in council.
Despite the newness of the business, Natasha's guided tours have been popular tourist attractions, reaching patrons traveling out from Adelaide to see the glowing mushroom.
"It really is a unique experience, we have what's called the only micro-tourism in Australia," she said.
"People go on mushroom foraging workshops, but there is nowhere else in Australia where people go on tours to see them.
"When people come on a guided tour, we show them the best patches and they get the full emersion."
Through her experience in the field, Natasha's tour uses equipment and trails limited to the organisation.
"We use a red torch initially because it doesn't impact our eyes and night vision," she said.
"I tell them about the history of the mushrooms, the history and what we know so far, even stories on indigenous people with the mushrooms."
The mushroom is native, however, outside of Glencoe, it is sparse and science still does not understand why Forestry SA's Ghost Mushroom Lane sees an abundance.
"I want to make sure that people get the best experience available, so tours only run around the new moon when it is darker at night," she said.
Natasha promotes the community to explore the self-guided lanes on their own during May and June when the Ghost Mushrooms grow but encourages people to join her tours and learn about the "magical" mushroom.
"You don't see many people in the forest this time of year, too scary but when you see the glow it is immediately interesting," she said.
Despite working out of Glencoe for the tours, Natasha is a Naracoorte local of twenty years and moved here for the vast natural history surrounding the Naracoorte Limestone Caves.
"I have worked in environmental education for the last 17 years and I thought now its time to get back to my roots and set up an eco-tourism business," she said.
"There are so many people who don't explore their own region and I thought I'd remind them of its beauty.
"They are definitely poisonous, so people should definitely admire them from a distance."
The next tour will be held on the weekend of the June 24 nightly out of Glencoe with another in the works for the first few weeks of July for the final tour of the year.
