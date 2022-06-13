Regardless of little advertising, Terracon 2022 drew a large crowd to Naracoorte's Showgrounds to participate in a Warhammer 40k gaming vacation.
Terracon 40k celebrated 23 years in Naracoorte this year as their crowds exceeded 100 people to participate and enjoy the company of likeminded gamers.
The June long weekend encouraged gamers to occupy rentals and camp grounds around Naracoorte and the surrounding region as over 120 people registered for the 2022 event.
"There are people here from all around the country, some from as far as Queensland and others from New Zealand," a representative shared.
"Me; I'm a local to Naracoorte."
Thoroughly enjoying the local cafes and restaurants, Steve n Anges food-truck and deliveries from Blacksmiths Café, the event was a success like its predecessors.
As a table top game involving sets and figurines, Warhammer is not a cheap game to invest in, but the community is extremely inviting and creative.
"Many people here have spent thousands on the game, then, there is the cost of getting here every year," the representative said.
Adam Napier won Terracon 2022 at the end of the event, securing back-to-back wins and with the title.
Terracon will return for their 24th year to Naracoorte in the June long weekend 2023 as the gaming crowd grows and more people journey to the Limestone Coast.
