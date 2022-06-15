Elle Petersen, owner of Beyond Words promotes animal assisted counselling amongst her clients but wants to get the rest of her community talking.
Elle is in the process of preparing a regular event, called Beyond Banter, to take place in the Beyond Words Barn space in the evenings and weekends for the Naracoorte and surrounding community to visit.
Advertisement
She is eager to fight isolation and solitude for the community, specialising in those aged over 25 years old and to create a welcoming environment to voice stories and meet people.
Read more on Elle's Beyond business: The origin of Beyond Words Animal Assisted Counselling
"It is too common for people to work and then go home only to do it all again tomorrow and its difficult to make new friends as adults," she said.
"It can be nerve-wracking to go out and meet new people when you are on your own so the group is designed for those that don't know many people... that means everyone who attends in in the same boat!
"This idea is new but I hope it will be a good place for people who feel a bit lonely to come and get their social intake and confidence to then try other groups in the community."
Elle's first unofficial meeting was held on National Best Friends Day on June 8 and had a very small turnout but she has high hopes for future sessions.
"It is all a work in progress but I am keen to try it," she said.
Sessions will include themed evenings for discussions and activities but the general concept is people could attend to voice anything.
To maintain a comfortable environment the groups will be limited to an 8-10 person maximum and will require registration before the event.
More information can be found on the Beyond Words Animal Assisted Counselling Facebook page and website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au