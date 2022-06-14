Men's Health Week highlights the importance of maintaining, promoting and supporting men and boys health and wellbeing all around the country.
Held annually, this week (June 13-19) has the local community taking note for mental health and emotional wellbeing as well as physical security and condition.
Mr Harold Leech from Naracoorte and District Men's Shed is a proud member and despite no programs for Men's Health Week he promotes conversation and honesty among the group.
"We want to create the opportunity for men to come here with whatever problems," Mr Leech said.
"We get all kinds of professionals coming in to talk to us and they can help put men on to something to help if they need.
"There really isn't much point in looking out for your mates only one week of the year, so we try to be open all the time."
Naracoorte and District Men's Shed promotes mateship and togetherness and encourages members to meet for a chat and company.
"I'd like to think that the men's shed could help in that way, that chances are, that if there is something wrong with you there is someone else here with it too," Mr Leech said.
"You're not on your own; we do that sort of thing rather than a specialised day or week."
The Men's Shed has over 70 members, however due to commitments less than half are free all year round with between 20 and 30 members attending meetings and workshop times.
Mr Leech and the other members encourage men to check up on themselves during this national week but aim to recognise that the attention should not be restricted.
"We've had probably closer to twenty people the last few months... cold's keeping them away," Mr Leech said.
"We get some people who just drop in for a coffee and chat and others who are here all day.
"We do have some lady members too; we aren't strict on that and do like to welcome anyone who is interested."
Naracoorte and District Men's Shed is open from 9am to 1pm on Tuesdays through Thursdays and welcomes walk-ins.
