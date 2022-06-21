Naracoorte Herald

Running Festival registration opens for November races

NM
By Neave Moore
June 21 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PICTURE: File

Registration has opened for the annual Coonawarra Running Festival for early November, raising money for the Breakthrough Mental Health Research Foundation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News