Registration has opened for the annual Coonawarra Running Festival for early November, raising money for the Breakthrough Mental Health Research Foundation.
This event welcomes all ages, is all fitness abilities inclusive and will take place on the new rail trail in the Coonawarra wine region and the Limestone Coast's red gum country.
Multiple race lengths have been announced and prize money for the victor of the individual events has been allocated depending on the length of the course.
Whilst raising money for mental health awareness and research, the Coonawarra Running Festival committee is eager to show off the region for this first ever event.
"The small Coonawarra Running Festival Committee say it is important for participants to enjoy the day and have lots of fun whilst it also being meaningful," they said.
"It is also the Committee's wish for it to create awareness and dismiss the stigma of mental health.
"Hopefully it will help create more conversations about mental health care solutions in the region, leading to real world improvements."
For individuals who favour a walk, the Wobbly Winery Walk is 5 kilometres and involves stops at cellar doors for wine tasting.
It has been announced that all route paths are flat tracks and safe for running and walking groups.
Registration has opened early for the event and entrance fees are available on the Coonawarra Running Festival website as well as information about the different events and prizes on offer.
The races will take place on Saturday November 5 and progress can be followed on the organiser's website and Facebook pages.
