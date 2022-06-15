The South Australia Opposition has moved amendments to legislation in Upper house that will see to the establishment of a Cross-Border Commissioner position.
This position will provide education, justice and health services to cross border regions along the South Australian eastern border.
Shadow Minister for Primary Industries and Regional South Australia, Nicola Centofanti, moved the amendments before the legislation passed on June 14.
"The Cross-Border Commissioner will play an important role in economic development in the cross-border regions and be an advocate for a simplified regulatory environment for business growth and labour mobility in rural areas," Mrs Centofanti said.
"The Opposition supports the establishment of a Cross-Border Commissioner however we were keen to see our amendments pass to strengthen the role of the Commissioner."
In securing these amendments through the Upper House we are, ensuring a balance is struck between giving the Commissioner the power to do their job and avoiding unnecessary red tape.
There are four key amendments that were moved to ensure the legislation reflected the community expectations and the role will provide outcomes.
The Commissioner will communicate regularly with local governments, local parliament members and the communities represented.
Similarly, the Commissioner will reside in the cross-border community to live the issues that these people face and develop their own experience.
Independent reviews on the operation will determine if the objectives of this legislation has been appropriate and the effectiveness and efficient behaviour of the Cross Border Commissioner will be examined in meeting objectives.
The Commissioner will also have the ability to require information from agencies and department relevant to their performance in common work.
"Whether you reside in the South East or the Far North communities, the Commissioner has the potential to deliver significant benefits to trade and services to improve the welfare of our regions," Mrs Centofanti said.
The Cross-Border Commissioner position is anticipated and expected for late 2022, following the Bill passing in the Lower House.