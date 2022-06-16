Naracoorte Video Game (NVG) Club gathered significant traction when Luke Goddard expressed the idea on the community Facebook page.
In the last few weeks, many steps have been taken to ensure an appropriate launch for the gaming club in the next couple months.
Luke Goddard, 36 prides himself as a Naracoorte local and his love of multiplayer and online video games has transferred to his seven children.
"My eldest is twelve years old and loves playing Minecraft and Roblox," Mr Goddard said.
"All but one of my children are homeschooled and every day they like jumping onto the console to play.
"My wife is a little less on board with the kids playing video games because of screen time but since then everyone has enjoyed the games."
Some of Mr Goddard's children enjoy the platform "Scratch", with a free and simple programming origin, teaching users about video games.
This interest in programming and video games inspired Mr Goddard's idea for the club, stemming from the Level Up event and promoted by organisers.
Naracoorte local, James Gale has also joined the group of volunteers and will be teaching his games programming to club members.
Mr Goddard has received many donations from the local community including televisions, gaming consoles and speakers and is in the process of preparing the items for safe use.
The NVG Club will gather at the new Wesley Hall at the Uniting Church in Naracoorte and will utilise the projector and speaker systems to create an interactive and welcoming gaming environment.
"Hopefully it will be the third Friday of the month," Mr Goddard said.
"It's all we can handle at the moment with seven kids to commit to but it could go more often like every fortnight if we had more volunteers."
Cost of entry will be a gold coin donation and Mr Goddard encouraged people interested to register for the opening night when an announcement is posted.
