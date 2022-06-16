Naracoorte Herald

NVG Club will be first of its kinds in Naracoorte for ages 12 and older

NM
By Neave Moore
June 16 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Goddard is eager to share his video game affection with fellow gamers in Naracoorte. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Naracoorte Video Game (NVG) Club gathered significant traction when Luke Goddard expressed the idea on the community Facebook page.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News