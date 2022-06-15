Technological tools: Meet the appliances revolutionising your cleaning routine

This is branded content.

There was a time not so long ago when the humble vacuum cleaner was about the only appliance most people had to help them keep their homes clean.

But these days there is an ever-growing range of hi-tech cleaning appliances available, promising to make our lives easier and our homes cleaner than ever before. So what are some of the most popular cleaning tech gadgets?

The robot vacuum cleaner

Robotic vacuum cleaners are becoming increasingly popular, and it's easy to see why. robotic vacuum cleaners offer a number of advantages over traditional vacuum cleaners, including the ability to clean multiple surfaces, powerful suction, and a compact design.

Robotic vacuum cleaners are also relatively quiet, making them ideal for use in apartments or other small spaces. In addition, robotic vacuum cleaners are programmable, so they can be set to clean at specific times or on a schedule.

The self-cleaning oven

If you're like most people, your oven is one of the most used appliances in your kitchen. But it's also one of the most dreaded to clean. Scrubbing away at burnt-on food can be time-consuming and frustrating, not to mention difficult on your back and knees.

Fortunately, self-cleaning ovens can make the chore much easier. Most self-cleaning ovens have a built-in feature that activates at high temperatures, turning food residue into ashes that can be easily wiped away.

Many models also have a steam cleaning option that uses water to loosen tough grime, making it even easier to achieve a sparkling clean oven. In addition to being easier to clean, self-cleaning ovens can also help to prevent fires by eliminating potential sources of ignition.

Smart home appliances

In the past, household appliances were relatively simple devices that performed a single task. Today, however, many appliances are equipped with advanced features that can make our lives easier in a number of ways.

For example, smart refrigerators can automatically keep track of expiration dates and restocking levels, while smart ovens can be programmed to preheat to the perfect temperature for your meal.

In addition, smart home appliances can also help to save energy by automatically powering down when they're not in use. As a result, investing in a few key smart home appliances can offer a wide range of benefits.

A self-cleaning litter box

Anyone who has ever owned a cat knows that cleaning the litter box is one of the least pleasant aspects of pet ownership. Not only is it dirty work, but it also requires frequent attention in order to keep the litter fresh.

Self-cleaning litter boxes can help to alleviate these problems by automatically scooping waste into a sealed container after each use. This not only reduces the amount of work required to maintain the litter box but also helps to control odours and keep the litter cleaner for longer periods of time.

Cleaning devices for people with mobility issues

For people with mobility issues, doing everyday tasks like cleaning can be a real challenge. Reaching up to dust shelves or down to scrub floors can be difficult or even impossible.

Fortunately, there are a number of cleaning devices specifically designed for people with limited mobility. For example, extendable dusters can help you clean hard-to-reach places without having to climb on furniture or stretch dangerously. Similarly, long-handled mops and brooms can help you clean floors without having to stoop down.

In addition, there are also a number of self-cleaning devices on the market that can help take some of the work out of cleaning. From automatic vacuum cleaners to robotic window cleaners, these devices can make it easier to keep your home clean and tidy.

Air purifiers

Air purifiers are becoming increasingly popular in homes and office buildings, and for good reason.

Indoor air is often more polluted than outdoor air, and many people suffer from allergies or respiratory problems that can be aggravated by exposure to dust, pollen, mould, and other airborne particles.

An air purifier can help to remove these contaminants from the air, improving indoor air quality and making it easier to breathe. In addition, air purifiers can also help to reduce odours, making rooms smell fresher and cleaner.

Air purifiers come in a variety of sizes and styles to suit any need, and they can be an invaluable tool for anyone who wants to improve their indoor air quality.

Eco sterilising appliances

There are many benefits to eco sterilising appliances. Perhaps the most obvious benefit is that they can help to make your home much cleaner and more hygienic. By using steam and UV sterilising technologies, eco sterilisers can kill a wide range of harmful bacteria and viruses, helping to keep your family safe from illnesses.

In addition, eco sterilisers can also save you time and effort as they can clean multiple surfaces quickly and easily. Moreover, eco sterilisers are often very energy efficient, meaning that they will not only save you money on your energy bills but also help to reduce your carbon footprint.