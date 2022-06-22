Discover what's on around Naracoorte

REFUGEE WEEK
Documentary at Naracoorte Town Hall
Friday, June 24 - Naracoorte Migrant Resource Centre is hosting a screening of a documentary film by S. Fahim Hashimi about Afghan Cameleers in Australia (1860-1920), event is free starting at 5:30pm (doors open at 5pm) followed by a Q&A with Director.
FROM THE FARM
Kalangadoo Farmers Market
Saturday, June 25 - Roadtrip! Farmers, artists and craftspeople gather from 10am to 1pm to encourage trading and the purchase of local products and goods on Eliza Street.
SIMPLY SPINNING
Naracoorte's Spinners and Weavers
Tuesday, June 28 - all skill levels are welcome to attend and beginners are encouraged to learn, this meeting occurs monthly at Sheep's Back Museum, Naracoorte, more information is available on the Naracoorte Lucindale Council website.
FIRST NATION FILMS
Nunga Screening at Town Hall
Wednesday, June 29 - Naracoorte Town Hall will be screening first nations stories on the Big Screen, booking are required but event is free and all are welcome, more information is available on countryarts.org.au website.
AUTHOR EXPERIENCE
John Weeks Shares His Story
Thursday, June 30 - Naracoorte Town Hall will host burn survivor John Weeks for a meet-the-author event at 6pm, he was the first recipient of a skin regeneration process now used internationally, for more information and to book seats, contact Naracoorte Library 8762 2338.
DELICIOUS DELIGHTS
Comfort Food Cabaret
Thursday, June 30 - Naracoorte Town Hall, 7.30pm, evening of music, award-winning cabaret and delectable foot tastings. For information visit countryarts.org.au or phone 7078 6173.
FINE WINE DINING
Coonawarra Cellar Dwellers
Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 30 - Coonawarra wineries open doors to public to taste the best of the region, over 60 events including tastings, dinners, museum events, high-tea and long lunches during July, more information available on South Australia website.
CARPE DIEM
Meet For Fishing Stories
Tuesday, July 5 - Naracoorte Anglers Club will meet in the at Naracoorte Anglers Clubroom, 7.30pm, to share their stories and experiences amongst members and community, anyone interested in fishing is invited to come along.
GREAT CREATIONS
Card Making Classes
Monday, July 11 - all welcome to CWA Hall, Sandstone Avenue for card crafting, kits are prepared in advance, bookings are essential for numbers, for more information contact Margaret on 0438 886 424.
DANCE ALL NIGHT
Royal Flying Doctors Ball
Friday, July 22 - Bordertown Civic Centre, doors open 7pm, dancing 7.30pm- midnight, $10pp, $5p teenager; music by Lois Miller, For more information contact Don Rosser 0429 988 839 or Wendy Twidgen 0417 856 400
MAKING MUSIC
The Austin's Concert in Frances
Saturday, July 23 - Roadtrip! Dynamic duo, the Austins, will provide live entertainment at the Frances Hotel, come for good music, good food and a good time, spaces are limited for dining.
