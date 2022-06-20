Naracoorte Herald

Afghan documentary screening for Refugee Week.

NM
By Neave Moore
June 20 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marie Davis, Angela Malpas, Lisa Rye and Kara Lang, Sara Alizada, Nooria Alizada, Shaista, Sharifa Akbari and Zarina Ibrahimi for Naracoorte's Refugee Week celebration in 2014. PICTURE: File

Australia Migrant Resource Centre will host a screen an Afghan documentary by filmmaker S. Fahim Hashimy in honour of South Australia's Refugee Week (June 19-25).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News