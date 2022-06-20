Australia Migrant Resource Centre will host a screen an Afghan documentary by filmmaker S. Fahim Hashimy in honour of South Australia's Refugee Week (June 19-25).
This documentary, titled 'Afghan Cameleers in Australia: From 1860-1920' explores the historical relationship between the Australian desert, Aboriginal peoples and Afghan Cameleers.
Australian Migrant Resource Centre representative and manager for Naracoorte and Bordertown centres, Frances Kirby is eager to educate the community on migrant history in the country.
"I have been managing the centres for around two years now and we've taken the approach to be really inclusive in working with all people from multicultural backgrounds," she said.
"We work with refugees as well as people who come as a skilled migrant or other multicultural persons seeking working opportunities in this area."
The multicultural community actually make up a fair amount of the workforce in some of our larger industries and businesses.
The documentary honours the history of the country but also builds links between modern day generations of Afghan-Australians.
"In Refugee Week we don't just want to celebrate the refugee community but the entire multicultural population in the areas," she said.
"Australian Migrant Resource Centre received funding which allowed them to prepare the arrangement for the documentary screening.
"We definitely recommend the film to anyone who is interested in learning more about the history of Australia and the multicultural make-up of the people who live here."
Filmmaker Hashimy will be visiting Bordertown and Naracoorte for the screenings and is the host of a public Q&A following the film.
The events are free entry and will take place at Naracoorte Town Hall (Friday June 24, doors open at 5pm for 5:30pm start) and Tatiara Civic Centre Cinema (Saturday June 25, 2pm).
More information will be available on the Australian Migrant Resource Centre website and all members of Afghan history and general community are invited to support Refugee Week at these events.