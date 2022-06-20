Celebrating their fourth birthday on the June long weekend, staff and management at Wild Game Wine Cellar Door and Wine Bar have reflected on the last few years and the challenges that came along with COVID-19.
At a year and a half into their trade, Wild Game's Cellar Door and Wine Bar was forced to close due to the pandemic and lockdown density restrictions for seven months before reopening.
Karen Gillespie has been working for Wild Game since December 2020, starting in Cellar Door and now also marketing and promotion for the business.
"We closed in mid-March and reopened in November," she said.
"Luckily, our Cellar Door and Wine Bar has been able to make it through all the lockdowns."
The Wild Game brand maintained sales throughout the lockdown period through website sales and delivery within the Limestone Coast.
"We have two vineyards; and are positioned on owners, Mary and Guy Stratford's farm in Coonawarra and the white wines in the Mt Gambier," she said.
Wild Game takes pride in how personal their process is when producing their selection of red, white and sparkling wines and the team between the vineyards and selling the bottle.
"Our vineyards are farmed biologically and Peter Douglas, works his magic to create our wines," she said.
Despite being four years old in 2022, Wild Game's Cellar Door and Wine Bar has had a difficult couple of years, like most companies and is thankful they made it through COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions stronger.
"Since the lockdowns our wines have become very popular and have received awards for the current range," she said.
The cellar door is open on Friday and Sunday afternoons and more information on their wines and open hours is available on their website.
