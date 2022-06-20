Last time Dartmoor and Kingston/Lucindale played it was a very one sided affair. This time, the score does not reflect on the type of game that was played. K/L were very happy just to keep Darts to nil all in the first quarter. The game was a good even game however Darts were able to convert their shots on goals when K/L just couldn't do the same at there end. K/L's Brooke Green was again everywhere the ball went and played yet another great game. K/L's young guns Jorja Schulze, Alivia Lewis and Jen Ellis worked well together running the ball down into the circle on many occasions. But Dart's Skylea McLean had a magnet on her stick and stopped most attempts on goal and had great clearances out of the circle. Highlight of the game had to be when Dart's Gayle Ellis was receiving a pass then out of nowhere her daughter Jen swooped in and took the ball off her - kinda took everyone by surprise.