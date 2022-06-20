Under 9s
Kingston/Lucindale 0 Greenbottles 0
It was blue skies, no wind and perfect condition for the U/9's on Saturday. Greenbottles had a number of players so their "older kids" played against each other where their younger kids took on Kingston/Lucindale. This made the game very even with both teams passing the ball around to their team mates and able to spread out. This allowed everyone to get involved and get a touch. It really is amazing to see how far these kids have come and the confidence they are showing.
Under 16
Kingston/Lucindale 0 Defeated Greenbottles 3
Green bottles game out strong in the first half with Callum Carruthers-Murray scoring the first two goals of the game. K/L were still fighting to get the ball back but they weren't strong enough to stop the 3rd goal getting in by Will Ellis. The rest of the first half the ball was going back and forth from K/L and Greenbottles in the second half K/Ls defense were stronger and they were strong enough to stop the ball getting past there goalie and greenbottles players were still fighting to get that ball in the goals but they were unsuccessful.
Women
Dartmoor 8 Defeated Kingston/Lucindale 0
Last time Dartmoor and Kingston/Lucindale played it was a very one sided affair. This time, the score does not reflect on the type of game that was played. K/L were very happy just to keep Darts to nil all in the first quarter. The game was a good even game however Darts were able to convert their shots on goals when K/L just couldn't do the same at there end. K/L's Brooke Green was again everywhere the ball went and played yet another great game. K/L's young guns Jorja Schulze, Alivia Lewis and Jen Ellis worked well together running the ball down into the circle on many occasions. But Dart's Skylea McLean had a magnet on her stick and stopped most attempts on goal and had great clearances out of the circle. Highlight of the game had to be when Dart's Gayle Ellis was receiving a pass then out of nowhere her daughter Jen swooped in and took the ball off her - kinda took everyone by surprise.
