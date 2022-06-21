The Stand Like Stone foundation hosted the annual charity fundraiser at The Barn on the night of Saturday June 18 and raised over $96,000 in donations.
Over 500 people attended the Swinging with the Stars event in support of their local Stars.
With many sub-funds available for the stars to elect for their proceeds, the fundraising activities leading up to the night and the money raised at the Swinging with the Stars event, the program was a large success by the Foundation's standards.
Roger Babolka, CEO of the Stand like Stone Foundation commended the community support and said that the money raised will help many areas of the Limestone Coast.
"We can't thank our community enough for getting behind the Stars and this premier event," Mr Babolka said.
Four routines were learnt by eight local stars in preparation for Saturday evening with the tutelage and guidance the Hype Dance team, Kim Cella, Keana Soper and Jazmyn Bowd.
"Kim Cella has again choreographed the dances for the night, and I think everyone was blown away with the standard of the four routines this year," Mr Babolka said.
"With the Judges [were] finding it very difficult to decide on the final 4 dancers for the night, and [it was] even harder to pick the winners."
Despite the talent showcased at the Swinging with the Stars event, Matthew Grubb and Jacinta Cooper were announced as the 2022 winners.
Felicia Jones, owner of Birdie Blue, raised the most money and received the People's Choice 2022 award.
"The support this event receives from a range of local businesses and individuals year after year is unbelievable and goes a long way in making the whole night the success it's always been", Mr Babolka said.
"It's fantastic to be part of their journey as they learn the 4 routines in just 10 weeks, perform in front of more than 500 people, all while raising funds for their community."
The dancing stars were applauded for their skill and talent and the Stand Like Stone Foundation thanks the stars; Karen Millington, Felicia Jones, Alisha Byrne, Kyra Sykes, Erin Launer, Stu Harvey, Cole Hedwards and Matthew Grubb for the dedication.
