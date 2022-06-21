Naracoorte Herald

Limestone Coast raised money for our charities at dance event

NM
By Neave Moore
June 21 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dance Stars and their partners wowed the crowd at Swinging With the Stars fundraiser hosted by Stand Like Stone. PICTURE: Supplied

The Stand Like Stone foundation hosted the annual charity fundraiser at The Barn on the night of Saturday June 18 and raised over $96,000 in donations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News