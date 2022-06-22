Naracoorte Herald
We Were at

Limestone Coast Symphony Orchestra showcased talented musicians

NM
By Neave Moore
June 22 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soprano Amy Williams enchanted the audience with Les Miserables I Dreamed A Dream, accompanied by the LCSO. PICTURE: Neave Moore

The Limestone Coast Symphony Orchestra returned to Naracoorte following a COVID-19 enforced hiatus to an almost packed house.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News