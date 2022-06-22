The Limestone Coast Symphony Orchestra returned to Naracoorte following a COVID-19 enforced hiatus to an almost packed house.
The concert was hosted at the Town Hall on Saturday June 18, and despite advertisements on social media pages that few tickets were sold, the crowd was large and appreciative of the live music.
Featuring three soloists, the symphony orchestra, the Limestone Coast Symphonic Chorus and students from Newbery Park Primary School in Millicent in the Children's Chorus, the program was full of talented musicians and artists.
The three skilled soloists included Celia Craig, on the oboe and cor anglais, Georgina Farrugia on the tuba and soprano singer Amy Williams.
Dr Ken Stott, a Warrnambool composer featured in the performance attended the show at Town Hall and was seen applauding the evening's talent and program.
"Dr Ken Stott is a composer, church pianist and conductor and has composed orchestral and chamber works and passion symphonies and choral pieces, two of which you will hear tonight," the Masters of Ceremony said.
Orchestra Conductor Angus Christie was quick to start the performance and controlled the orchestra and timing of the evening well.
He also supported the Year 3 to Year 6 students in the Children's Chorus, commending them and their parents for travelling out from Millicent.
"The parents of these children drove them all the way out here to Naracoorte and had to entertain them all day," he said.
The final performance, a song by Glyn Lehmann titled 'I am the Earth' was performed twice, incorporating all talented musicians following a large applause.
All members of the orchestra and choirs performed well in the evening's program and entertained the full room at the Town Hall.
More information is available on the Limestone Coast Symphony Orchestra's website, including announcements for upcoming performances, the audition process for interested musicians and general updates.
