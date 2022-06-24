The After School Art club program, launched this term for Naracoorte's upcoming artists, encouraging their creativity and creating a platform for them to share it around for the community.
The clubs most recent canvas is a mural wall at the Market Square Playground on MacDonnell Street where a collection of pieces were designed to showcase the local talent.
The After School Art club is the brain-child of Ms Jessie Lumb in her effort to promote expressing art and developing skills and abilities and establishment of future designers and artists in Naracoorte.
"We did 6 weeks of drawing and designing the mural, and this is our second week of painting," said Ms Lumb.
"The mural itself is still in progress - it will be completed over the next month we are hoping to get it done by the end of term, but that is only two weeks away."
The club members gather on Wednesday afternoons between 3:45pm and 5pm and are aged between 12 and 15 years old but is open to all of Naracoorte's youth.
The current mural features original designs of the young club members, as well as Minions, a detailed eye and a banana wearing sunglasses.
There are one or two pieces from each artists on the mural and all were involved in earlier weeks to design how the art would fit.
"Everyone has been drawing every week, it was quite self directed... they don't need me telling them what to do," said Ms Lumb.
"This is as much about the social aspect as the art... it is nice to connect with likeminded people."
Thalia, 13, spoke fondly of her 'art studio' at home, and the messes she made when creating her pieces.
"I like art because its relaxing and fun and something I can do," she said.
"I like making friends and meet new people... I knew four of the others (11) before starting,
"Most of the things I draw are either weird or animals... I've drawn birds, possums and turtles... dogs!"
Councillor Lumb's plan is to create an art trail around town once a few more murals and displays have been finished.
