Naracoorte Library will host Georgina Chadderton in comic workshop

NM
By Neave Moore
June 27 2022 - 7:30am
Georgina Chadderton is a skilled artist and works hard on her work. PICTURE: Supplied.

Naracoorte Library will host artist Georgina Chadderton, alias George Rex, these school holidays for an introduction to comic creations workshop, encouraging the youth to put their ideas to paper.

