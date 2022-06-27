Naracoorte Library will host artist Georgina Chadderton, alias George Rex, these school holidays for an introduction to comic creations workshop, encouraging the youth to put their ideas to paper.
Roller-derby enthusiast and athlete, Ms Chadderton is a skilled artist and has multiple original pieces, including comic strips, advertisements and graphic novels.
She has had experience working in partnership with authors, however, Ms Chadderton enjoys creating the storylines herself.
"At the moment I am working on a graphic novel, but I have done many comics over the years," she said.
"I do a lot of auto-bio pieces too, so stories about myself and the graphic novel is in the same vein but obviously longer."
Ms Chadderton has perfected her artistic mastery to create a recognisable design of characters, objects and backgrounds.
Currently based out of Adelaide, Ms Chadderton has been thankful for the ability to travel to teach her workshops in recent months following the height of COVID-19.
"I do a lot of drawing and art workshops around here in Adelaide," she said.
"This year I have been really luck and have been to the Riverlands and other places so Naracoorte ... that will a really nice change."
As a full-time artist, Ms Chadderton enjoys sharing her experience with children interested in art.
"Teaching is one of my favourite things to do," she said.
"If you get the 8 to 12 year old bracket, its good, because they are old enough to understand story structure and they want to write and draw.
"At that age they are also not getting to conscious about what they are drawing too."
In Ms Chadderton's experience, older 'students' second guess their narratives or fret about plots and characters especially in the design of.
She highly encourages people to write and create for fun to work on their skills, regardless of the purpose of the piece of art.
"Art is a great way to connect to other people, and say things that you can't really say out loud... it may be too hard or you just can't," she said.
"Art shows who you are."
Ms Chadderton's current idea for the program involves students learning character development, storylines and she hopes that many will be able to leave with the foundations for a comic strip or larger story.
The event will be held at Naracoorte Library on Thursday July 21 from 2pm - 5pm and interested peoples are invited to RVSP to Ms Jessie Lumb (jessie.lumb@nlc.sa.gov.au) for this free workshop about the language of comics.
