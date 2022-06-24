Naracoorte Herald

2022 Under 16s Basketball Championship SA team has local talent

NM
By Neave Moore
June 24 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oscar McGuire readies to travel to Perth to compete in the SA Country Under 16 team at the Australian Junior Championships. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Naracoorte's Oscar McGuire will be returning to the Australia Junior National Championships in basketball for his second season, leaving in late June with destination; Perth.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News