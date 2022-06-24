Naracoorte's Oscar McGuire will be returning to the Australia Junior National Championships in basketball for his second season, leaving in late June with destination; Perth.
Oscar, 16, practices over was named as a member of the South Australia Country Under 16 state team at the recent singlet presentations for his second year in a row.
He has a strong passion for the sport and works hard to better his skills and work up the ranks from local to state and hopeful national teams.
"I have a lot of good mentors around me, like my dad he drives me places," he said.
Oscar claims that basketball is in his blood and he has been playing since three years old at varying commitments.
"We played last year - it was my bottom-age year in the under 16 team - in Darwin because COVID closed Perth," he said.
"it was a good learning experience so I am ready to go this year and be as much part of the team as I can and help out.
"This year we'll probably end up playing four or five games, maybe six or seven depending on how good we go."
Oscar has experience working with the other young men on his team and remembers playing basketball with many in under 13s competitions.
"My self confidence helps me believe I can make teams and I reckon I could make at least a little bit of a living out of playing basketball when I am older; that is my plan at least," he said.
"It is certainly possible if you put in the hours and have good people around you wanting to help you and wanting you to succeed, so surround yourself with the right people."
Oscar is one of three basketball stars from the Limestone Coast region and two others originate from Millicent.
The Australian Junior Championships will be hosted in Perth's Warwick Stadium in the week of July 3-10.
