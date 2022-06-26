A great display of netball between Borders and Kyby in the A grade. An even first quarter with consisitent shooting by Kyby's, Chelsea Bull and Charlee Hodges. Della Hannaford and Tyler Atkinson in Borders defence were relentless and made Kyby's shooters work hard all game.
An even second quarter saw Kyby still hold a lead at the half.
Advertisement
Borders played a hard fought third quarter wth some basic mistakes by Kyby, saw Borders convert. Borders shot 18-13 in the third but Kyby pegged back the difference to go down by one at the final whistle.
Bordertown came out with strong defence in the first quarter, having many touches and intercepts throughout. Bordertown ended the first quarter with a 14 goal lead.
The second quarter saw Padthaway lift, with some great plays and turnovers. Padthaway's Casey McElroy, Sarah O'Sullivan and Hannah Grady moved the ball down the court well, creating more scoring opportunities.
Bordertown's Lucy Murch and Alex Langley were consistent in defence throughout the game, putting pressure on the Padthaway goalies, taking many rebounds and clearing quickly down the court.
Holly Bottroff and Lauren Edwards gave 110% in the final quarter for Padthaway, but they were unable to catch Bordertown who came away with the win.
An exciting fought game by both sides. A very fierce contested ball through the mid court saw all players driving hard to gain possession. Both sides chased loose balls to re-gain possession and provide opportunities for their team.
In the second half defensive pressure from both sides made all attackers rise to the occasion.
In the last quarter the intensity rose with Mundulla fighting back from a five goal deficit to win the game by one goal.
Exciting game for all spectators.
Lucindale started strongly bringing plenty of defensive pressure to limit Naracoorte's scoring opportunities in the first quarter.
Wet conditions made for a scrappy game from both teams with Lucindale capitalising on their turnovers to extend their lead at half time.
Naracoorte's depth was tested with a number of players needing to be utilised to see the game out. Chloe Burke came on and made a real impact for the demons at WD and a big congratulations to Chelsea duRand who made her A Grade debut! Lucindale ran out comfortable winners.
Border Districts 58 (L Cother, A Haynes) d Kybybolite 39 (S Maber, R Eckermann)
Keith 55 (T Jones, P Pado) d Kingston 35 (B Cunneen, L Morden)
Penola 46 (S Sculz, I Venables) d Mundulla 45 (C Sippel, T Hillier)
Naracoorte 59 (B Harris, S duRand) d Lucindale 53 (J Bittner, G Menz)
Border Districts 41 (B Sambell, M Jordan) d Kybybolite 33 (S Ottoson-Crossling, G Romer)
Advertisement
Padthaway 41 (A Hoyle, G Hext) drew Bordertown 41 (K Rodert, E Orrock)
Keith 52 (G Langley, T Rehn) d Kingston 29 (E Watson, N Gericke)
Penola 69 (A Lepley, K Wilson) d Mundulla 41 (R Collins, A Hood)
Naracoorte 54 (M Riley, S Gibbs) d Lucindale 24 (V Clarke, M Walker)
Kybybolite 32 (E Bell, D Moreland) d Border Districts 22 (J Koch, M Vilde)
Bordertown 43 (A Tink, E Ballinger) d Padthaway 20 (S Ryan, A Mabon)
Advertisement
Keith 47 (S Bunnett, R Farmer) d Kingston 32 (T Murdock, D Kennett)
Penola 55 (S Pitt, M Maney) d Mundulla 38 (T Schmidt, A Grosser)
Naracoorte 34 (S Fletcher, H Sambell) d Lucindale 12 (M Thompson, A Buckett)
Kingston 45 (T Pink, B Clarke) d Keith 21 (T Jones, M Evans)
Penola 71 (K Venables, T Porter) d Mundulla 22 (K Schneider, L Conlon)
Naracoorte 57 (B Foster, J Kavanagh) d Lucindale 25 (S Edmonds, T Ingham)
Advertisement
Border Districts 48 (K Rata, M Burke) d Kybybolite 21 (A Williams, M Hoare)
Keith 51 d Kingston 47
Penola 49 d Mundulla 17 (A Carter, S Leach)
Kybybolite 34 (A McKenzie, J Tidy) d Border Districts 25 (M Batson, G Mahney)
Naracoorte 53 (Z East, M McCarthy) d Lucindale 18 (L Handbury, B Schubert)
Kybybolite 31 (J Tidy, P Wardle) d Border Districts 21 (C Boddington, M Mueller)
Advertisement
Bordertown 39 (A Meakins, S Warren) d Padthaway 19 (J Frick, A Orton)
Keith 25 (I Smart, M Altus) d Kingston 5 (S Willis-Schapel, A Rasheed)
Penola 21 (M Marlow, W Zadow) d Mundulla 17 (H Davis, L Morris)
Naracoorte 34 (T Maresch, E Mott) d Lucindale 14 (G Williams, L Wilkin)
Border Districts 24 (N Murphy, R Trenery-Brown) d Kybybolite 5 (M Slotegraaf, G Teklemarian)
Bordertown 20 (S Lusher, S Conlon) d Padthaway 4 (K Roberton, A Ortlepp)
Advertisement
Naracoorte 14 (H Meynell, A Maresch) d Lucindale 13 (R Williams, C Hahn)