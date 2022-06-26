Naracoorte Herald

Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara netball teams played well in Round 9

June 26 2022 - 10:30pm
Netball goals were scored around the region as KNTNA teams played in Round 9. PICTURE: File

A GRADE

Border Districts 62 (E Hausler, A Nolan) d Kybybolite 61 (C Bull, B Ewer)

A great display of netball between Borders and Kyby in the A grade. An even first quarter with consisitent shooting by Kyby's, Chelsea Bull and Charlee Hodges. Della Hannaford and Tyler Atkinson in Borders defence were relentless and made Kyby's shooters work hard all game.

