The Naracoorte Poultry and Pigeon Club and members of the town community met for the club's second auction of 2022 on Sunday, June 26.
This auction sold a variety of poultry including hens and roosters as well as quails, guinea fowl and ducks in singles, pairs and trios.
Club secretary Leah Pilgrim was surprised by the turnout on Sunday morning at the Naracoorte Showground Poultry Pavilion.
"There are normally 60 people that come to these and we had approximately 43 bidders this time," Ms Pilgrim said.
"We have three auctions every year, in March, June and October."
Mr Kim Hebberman was the auctioneer for the day, and kept the crowd moving quickly as he moved up the sides of the pavilion.
The auction was scheduled to begin at 10am, following the poultry and pigeon entries at about 9.15am.
"We have to thank the P & A (Pastoral and Agriculture Society) for the use of the Pavilion's shed space," Ms Pilgrim said.
There will be shows later in the year, including a championship show on Sunday, July 24, featuring award-winning pure-bred poultry.
Ms Pilgrim said that the shows are open to the public and interested peoples as well as registered competitors.
The next Poultry and Pigeon Club auction will take place on Sunday, October 30, following the Naracoorte P&A Show Day on Sunday, October 15.
