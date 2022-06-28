Naracoorte Herald
We Were at

Director Fahim Hashimy screens documentary on Aus-Afghan history

NM
By Neave Moore
June 28 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AMRC Manager Frances Kirby and director Fahim Hashimy were proud of the event and the crowd response. PIicture Neave Moore

Australian Migrant and Resource Centre hosted director Fahim Hashimy, founder of the Ghan International Film Festival held in Adelaide, for the screening of his afghan cameleer documentary at Naracoorte Town Hall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News