Australian Migrant and Resource Centre hosted director Fahim Hashimy, founder of the Ghan International Film Festival held in Adelaide, for the screening of his afghan cameleer documentary at Naracoorte Town Hall.
A large turnout enjoyed the tribute to history, titled 'Afghan Cameleers in Australia: from 1860-1920', the supper spread of food and Afghan tea and the Questions and Answer session following the screening.
Advertisement
This is the debut documentary film for Mr Hashimy, as he spent many years working on the final product with his small production team.
"Twenty days after arriving in Australia we started filming and working on the documentary," said Mr Hashimy.
"It was released in 2013 and we started in 2008, it was a long time."
Over ninety people attended the Naracoorte screening, a quarter of the audience as afghan men, women and children.
Throughout the Q&A following the screening and before hand, AMRC Settlement Officer Yaseen Hakimi translated English to Afghan dialect.
'Afghan Cameleers in Australia' was published with subtitles to assist the audience as the audio changed between Afghan and English and the text would change to translate.
Video copies of the documentary were auctioned at the end of the evening, raising money for the recent Magnitude 5.9 earthquake on the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
"I have been working on another documentary since 2015 on the relationship between indigenous peoples and the Afghan cameleers," Mr Hashimy said.
AMRC Manager, Frances Kirby was present for both the Naracoorte and Bordertown screenings and was thankful for the turnout.
"People were happy to come and learn something new," Ms Kirby said.
Mr Asif Sultani played the damboura as entertainment before the screenings and was applauded for his ability to set the atmosphere in the event rooms.
Over 150 people attended both screenings and $570 was collected from the DVD auction.
AMRC has plans with Country Arts SA to host a concert event in the region, featuring a talented Syrian musician at the end of July.
This event will take place at Naracoorte Town Hall on Thursday July 28, featuring Zuhir Naji's From Damascus to Adelaide.
Tickets are available on the Country Arts SA website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au