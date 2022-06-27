Natasha Biggins is uncovering Naracoorte's history

Natasha Biggins was born in Naracoorte and attended school in town, however she moved away to Adelaide to pursue work opportunities in her early adult life.
Returning to Naracoorte she now owns and operates the Naracoorte Homestead residence, operating multiple bed and breakfast opportunities within the grounds.
On Sunday June 26, Ms Biggins opened the house to the public for a rare day without bookings, and guided a tour of twenty people through the new cottage and older buildings.
The tour showcased the history of the area, the original size of the Naracoorte Homestead, the origins of Dartmoor Homestead (the original name for the property) and the true age of the buildings on the now smaller property.
"Naracoorte Homestead sits on about three acres of land... the original grounds were over fifty times bigger," she said.
Having a true affection history and a passion for storytelling, Ms Biggins continues to research history and draw branches on family trees.
"I am a visual person, so all the names and dates make it hard to visualise," she said.
Dartmoor Homestead was build in four stages between 1840 and 1890 by a collection of Naracoorte's founding people.
George Ormerod built the small cottage behind the main house (from street view), consisting of two rooms; a bedroom and a living space, with a bathroom added in the last 30 years.
William MacIntosh built a large shed space, originally a workshop for the grounds and storing facility for machinery and produce, the building is three stories including a cellar the size of the floorplan.
Other guests at Sunday's tour agreed when the property was described as 'buried treasure', as it is not obvious from the main roads or signage.
Renovations have been made to the existing houses to accommodate for modern-day necessities, such as indoor bathrooms and ventilation but the Naracoorte Homestead is well preserved in history.
Ms Biggins continues to acquaint herself with history through contacts in the area who have memories of the residence and archived information in Naracoorte Town Hall and Library.
"That's the thing with history... it so quickly changes if it isn't written down," she said.
Narracoorte Homestead holds some of the oldest stone buildings in south-east South Australia and Ms Biggins is eager to uncover all the property has to share.
Readers with memories with either Naracoorte (Dartmoor) Homestead or the town's extended history are encouraged to email the Naracoorte Herald to share their stories to the community.
