The Malinauskas Labor Government has commenced the roll out of mental health support programs for schools, fulfilling one of their election commitments.
This investment is dedicated to research and awareness of mental health in our youth and the promotion of recognition and treatment for their personal wellbeing.
Advertisement
The South Australian government has invested $50 million to employ one hundred new mental health and learning support specialists for schools.
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas expressed his interest in supporting the next generations and their wellbeing in schools.
"More and more school students are experiencing mental health concerns that are having an impact on their learning," he said.
"I am really pleased we're getting started early on what is a key investment in the mental health of young people in our state."
The professionals employed into South Australian schools are trained and educated in psychology, social studies and occupational therapy, as is needed in primary and secondary campuses.
"These vital practitioners will help triage students, potentially providing early intervention options and referring students to external services," he said.
They will provide a range of mental health services, including assessing and supporting students with newly developing mental health concerns.
The pilot will inform the roll out more broadly, seeing 55 new staff working in schools across South Australia by the end of 2023.
This group make up more than half of the State Government's commitment for 100 new mental health and learning support specialists to provide care and support to government primary and secondary school students.
The program will start with advertisements for application outlets for an original six school mental health practitioners within the week.
These successful candidates from the application process will be school based around the state and will be under school based employment for the commencement of Term 3.
Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer wanted to encourage the duty that adults and teachers have to the wellbeing of the children.
"If a child is dealing with anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues, it can not only have a negative impact on the child's wellbeing, but also on their school participation and academic achievement," he said.
"That means identifying the challenges these children face early and putting in place the professional support around them so they can grow and thrive in the school environment like their peers."
The pilot program locations include three metropolitan placements, and three regional towns, including Penola High School and local primary schools for the South East.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au