The Limestone Coast Red Cross has extended their Driving Mentoring Program from Mount Gambier to Naracoorte, Bordertown and Kingston.
The program will assist learning drivers from low socio-economic backgrounds in developing their skills and experience.
Regional Manager David Walshaw completed one of his final launches before retiring on June 30 and expressed his hopes that the Naracoorte branch would yield similar results as the Mt Gambier office.
"One person failed their $75 test eight times before coming and seeking the mentorship," said Mr Walshaw.
"We were starting to get lots of calls from the success of the program, from Kingston, Naracoorte and Bordertown and they were asking us to come to them and bring the vehicle.
"By the time we drive to Naracoorte, take them out for an hour and drive them back, it's a long day for a volunteer."
The rising fuel cost was considered when preparing for this addition to the Red Cross's Limestone Coast program as interest pushed volunteers to drive over 200kms to mentor students.
The car, signage and transportation is ran through a grant to the Australian Red Cross and their supporting partners.
"We put in a grant request to Stand Like Stone and they gave us $10 thousand dollars to subsidise the program," said Mr Walshaw.
"There are no service clubs involved in this so that grant paid for the signing on the vehicle and getting the vehicle in the first instance.
Learning drivers, parents and guardians are invited to look into the lessons if needed and share information with other families.
It is requested that the learning drivers have some experience on the road, however the program is offered to all regardless of experience.
"Our program is for people to call our office, say 'I want to do some driving instruction', we will go through a list of questions [and with approval] we go from there," said Mr Walshaw.
The launch of the Red Cross Driving Mentoring program in Naracoorte also provided an audience for two awards for local volunteers.
Mr Brian Russell was given a certificate thanking his ten year commitment and a medallion, presented by Mr Walshaw.
Naracoorte Mayor Erika Vickery received the award on behalf of Neville Vickery, who was occupied with volunteer work, valuing his five years of dedicated service.
The Red Cross is looking for volunteers with first aid, working with children certificates and a clear police record to assist in sharing this program in the three towns.
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au