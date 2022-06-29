Naracoorte South Primary school teacher, Mandi Brown brought lambs into her classroom for a Health Science interactive activity to get her students involved with hands on learning.
Hands on and interactive learning is important to Ms Brown and her family farm is home to four orphaned lambs in total of which two lambs made the journey into the classroom.
Ms Brown's enjoyed the interactive environment of the classroom and the joy from the young children in the activity.
"We had a big talk about taking care of lambs and what mother's do for the lambs," she said.
"The children enjoyed the day and the best thing of it was seeing the different personalities.
"Some coped well and you didn't know that they had animals in their lives ... others you'd think would be more into it but are a bit shy."
The program was approved by the school and Reception Room 2 joined with Room 4 for the class.
"The rooms often share curriculums, so we are doing a science and health program," she said.
"When I realised the class next door was doing Living Things and I remembered we had these lambs come in at home... I had the idea."
This program has been introduced to the classroom before returning as a great success and popularity among the students.
Ms Brown chucked at the recent memory of bringing the lambs into the school yards.
"I snuck them into the chook pen at ten to eight (7:50am) in the morning to hide them from the kids," she said.
"We put them in nappies but they were discovered by the older kids in playtime because of the noise.
"Then they came in for the lessons."
Ms Brown was thankful to collaborate with the other Reception teachers in this class idea and hopes to do more interactive programs with the students in the future.
