Council responds to North Parklands development consultation

Naracoorte Lucindale Council prepares to respond the Department of Environment and Water regarding the North Parklands development proposal, after a six week consultation period.
Almost 400 survey responses were returned to the Naracoorte Lucindale Council through online platforms and print copies.
The consultation followed an unsolicited request to state government for developments to the 197 hectare parklands space from a private developer.
Councillor Julie Earl voiced her support on maintaining the existing parklands at the monthly council meeting on June 28.
"If there was ever a time to listen to the people this would be it," Cr Earl said.
"The consultation did show an overwhelming desire by the community to retain [the] Parklands' green spaces and improve access to the large number of residents that enjoy it.
"I've heard no compelling arguments that urbanising this space would benefit our town, quite the opposite.
"There are plenty of alternate sites for housing developments... we now have around 160 blocks of vacant land."
Cr Earl's said she supported a combination of housing and green spaces but upon reflection she believed that any incursion on the natural parklands would diminish the remaining amount.
Chief Executive Officer Trevor Smart was among councillors that supported a council workshop to decide upon a response to the state government.
"We had excellent attendance at the community drop-in sessions, face-to-face meetings and great comments throughout the survey, including areas for further improvements and new projects for the area," CEO Smart said.
The workshop will be held within the next month to form a response for South Australia's recommendation.
The survey returned that 255 (64.4 per cent) were against any development to the land with the a quarter of community neutral and then 10.6 per cent in support of development.
Developments to the existing cemetery was also canvassed in the survey, returning almost an even split between 53 per cent of people requesting no change and the remaining 43 per cent supporting an expansion to the grounds.
The majority of the community valued the North Parklands for the natural environment, flora, fauna and walking trails.
Following the responses, the idea of future project were proposed to council including, improved signage, developments to shelter and seating areas and additional bins to promote protecting the environment.
The Naracoorte Lucindale Council will undertake a workshop in the coming weeks to respond to the DEW encompassing the town's official intentions and requests.
