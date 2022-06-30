Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Consultation closes for North Parklands development plan

NM
By Neave Moore
June 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council responds to North Parklands development consultation

Naracoorte Lucindale Council prepares to respond the Department of Environment and Water regarding the North Parklands development proposal, after a six week consultation period.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News