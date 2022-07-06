Discover what's on around Naracoorte

EXCEPTIONAL EXHIBITION
Regional Art Gallery Collection exhibition
Advertisement
Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, July 31 - Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery is on display in exhibit, Wednesday to Friday 10am - 4pm, weekends 10am - 3pm weekly, contact 08 8762 3390 for more information.
FINE WINE DINING
Coonawarra Cellar Dwellers
Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 30 - Coonawarra wineries open doors to taste the best of the region, over 60 events including tastings, dinners, and long lunches during July, information available on South Australia website.
GREAT CREATIONS
Card Making Classes
Monday, July 11 - all welcome to CWA Hall, Sandstone Avenue for card crafting, kits are prepared in advance, bookings are essential for numbers, for more information contact Margaret on 0438 886 424.
AUTHOR ADVICE
Author Talk with Kelcey Dolphin
Monday, July 11 - Young author Kelcey Dolphin will host a meet-the-author as part of School Holiday kids program at 11am.
CREATING COMICS
George Rex comes to Naracoorte Library
Thursday, July 21 - Georgina Chadderton (aka George Rex) will teach a youth workshop at Naracoorte Library, 2pm - 5pm, must RSVP to Jessie Lumb (jessie.lumb@nlc.sa.gov.au) for free program
DANCE ALL NIGHT
Royal Flying Doctors Ball
Friday, July 22 - Roadtrip! Bordertown Civic Centre, doors open 7pm, dancing 7.30pm- midnight, $10pp, $5p teenager; music by Lois Miller, For more information contact Don Rosser 0429 988 839 or Wendy Twidgen 0417 856 400.
Advertisement
ARABIC CONCERT
Zuhir Naji: From Damascus to Adelaide
Thursday, July 28 - Zuhir Naji is in Naracoorte for his "From Damascus to Adelaide" tour, performing traditional, popular and original Arabic music Zuhir sings songs of love and life at Naracoorte Town Hall, 6:30, tickets available on Country Arts website.
ROARING LAUGHTER
Following George Walker is in Naracoorte
Thursday, August 11 - Rory Walker is inspired by his vaudevillian and impresario great grandfather George Walker in his show Following George Walker, 1pm, a comedy honoring the spirit of his history, more information and tickets are available on Country Arts website.
Advertisement
Event listing
What's On
Send details to editor.naracoorteherald@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm, Wednesday week prior to publication.