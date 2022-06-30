Naracoorte Herald
Young actors showcase talent on video and stage

By Neave Moore
June 30 2022 - 10:30pm
The talented actors in NSPS's production (Back row L-R: Ava Cother, Piper Southern, Georgia Hagarty, Eliza Crossing, Patence Schultz and Trisha Alvarez; front row L-R: Emma Kay, Mckinlee Brighton, Jorja Walker, Kelcey Dolphin, Grace Teklemariam, Sinead Legoe, Jacinta Williams and Ashlan Bell). PICTURE: Neave Moore

Naracoorte South Primary School students presented the original play; Rub-A-Dub Dub to a large opening night crowd as part of an extra-curricular activity.

