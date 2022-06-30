Naracoorte South Primary School students presented the original play; Rub-A-Dub Dub to a large opening night crowd as part of an extra-curricular activity.
The performance used filmed footage of characters around Naracoorte, music and live acting on a large stage.
Year 4/5 teacher Sile Lego directed the production in lunchtime breaks and the occasional after-school rehearsal.
"The play is inspired by nursery rhymes," Ms Lego said.
The plot of the original production revolved around popular characters from 'Rub-A-Dub Dub, Three Men In A Tub', 'Old Mother Hubbard' and 'There Was An Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe' all living in the same town and solving problems.
Students interacted as the different stories were told, and the 'Happily Ever After' resolution was well received alongside the dance breaks throughout the performance.
"Some kids helped with cooking for the performance, others have helped work on the set pieces," Ms Lego said.
"We were a bit rushed, so the students were responsible for a few stage crew jobs."
The students and staff involved worked on the production for all of Term 2; resulting in approximately eight weeks of work before Opening Night.
This included visits to Tender Cuts butchers and the Bakehouse in town to film new clips for Ronnie Reportalot's new breaks (starring Kelcey Dolphin as the journalist, Eliza Crossing as butcher Beef and Piper Southern as baker Brian).
Despite microphone issues on opening night, the event was received well by the community and rewarded with a few laughs at puns and jokes within the script.
Whilst students assisted with the set, the skill behind the paintings was NSPS's grounds-person, Gav who organised the backdrops.
Following closing night on Wednesday June 29 the students opened and closed their production of Rub-a-Dub Dub to large crowds and great applause for their acting skills and the show's entertainment value.
