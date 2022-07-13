A trip for his wife's family reunion has enlightened William "Bill" Douglas to his family heritage and personal ties to the history of Naracoorte.
After travelling east from Western Australia, Bill and Meryl Douglas visited the town and Narracoorte Homestead to research and inquire his family name.
Mr Douglas is the great-great-grandson of William Macintosh, one of Naracoorte's founders and the vacation provided him with more on the influence of his predecessor.
"It was his third daughter, Catherine, my great grandmother, who eventually moved to Western Australia... that is my line to William Macintosh," Mr Douglas said.
"He had five daughters, two who never married, and one son who died aged five."
William Macintosh fathered seven children, six daughters and one son, and outlived his wife.
Mr Douglas reached out to Natasha Biggins, owner of the Narracoorte Homestead to learn more on his family history and through her assistance discovered the true influence his great-great-grandfather had on the township and his community.
Through the assistance of the Naracoorte Herald's archived notices from 1905, Mr Douglas tracked the birth, life and death of William Macintosh to the town's graveyard.
"He is in a fenced and marked grave in the older part of the cemetery," Mr Douglas said.
"One of his daughters rests in an unmarked grave next to him, and another is on the other side of the cemetery."
Through the assistance of Ms Biggins, the location of the unmarked graves was found.
Organising proper headstones for his great-great-aunts was at the forefront of Mr Douglas's mind when leaving Naracoorte.
Mrs Douglas said she enjoyed reconnecting with family history on her side and her husband's.
"It is interesting to see the impact these people had on their community," Mrs Douglas said.
Mr Macintosh worked alongside Duncan McRae Bakers Range, then dissolved the partnership to purchase Naracoorte estate then Moy Hall afterwards.
Ms Biggins owns the Narracoorte Homestead and is eager to piece together history of locals and tourists that visit the town.
Mr and Mrs Douglas returned to Western Australia after their vacation, but plan to return to Naracoorte to check on the maintenance of the graves and learn more of their family history.
