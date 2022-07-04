Keith scores tight win against Mundulla

In a very even match with each team winning alternate quarters, Keith had more attacks and scoring shots and came from behind to win by eleven points.
The Crows scored first but only recorded a behind before the Tigers' Redden drove the ball towards goal where Kuchel snapped truly out of the pack. Keith attacked again but the Moots rebounded and Redden and Kuchel worked the ball forward where Nankivell grabbed the loose ball and snapped a major. The second half of the term was a dour tussle with the Crows' Bartlett and Innes defending strongly until Pickering handpassed to Noll who passed to Hinge who goaled after the siren from a tight angle, and at quarter-time Mundulla led 3-2-20 to 0-2-2.
Keith dominated the second term's scoring, starting when Evans drove the ball forward where Wade made no mistake. The Tigers replied quickly when Pickering and Ballinger forced the ball into attack where Nankivell fielded the loose ball and snapped accurately, before the Crows' Lewis Hender marked and directed a pass to Jones who kicked truly. Thring and Will McMurray drove the ball forward where Johnson marked and goaled; then Thring, L Hender and Qualmann worked the ball into attack where Johnson snapped a goal to take the lead. Pitchford and Laubsch forced the ball to Bibby who made no mistake, then Bibby booted the ball goalward where L Hender took a strong contested mark and kicked a fine checkside goal from a tight angle. The Moots were contesting hard with Nick Mosey featuring strongly and Guy, Dylan Mosey and King drove the ball from defence to attack where Hinge grabbed the loose ball and kicked truly. At half-time Keith led 6-8-44 to 5-3-33.
Mundulla's Noll and Kuchel forced the ball to Hinge who kicked accurately in the first minute of the third quarter, before the Crows' W McMurray and Ryan drove the ball forward where Wade soccered a goal. After both defences dominated with Keith's Bartlett and Innes featuring and Van Den Berg strong in ruck, the Tigers' McGrice worked the ball to Nankivell who bolted downfield and kicked truly at the 20-minute mark, then McGrice and Hinge forced the ball into attack where Nankivell snapped accurately from the boundary to retake the lead. King, Noll and Hinge again drove the ball forward where Lowe made no mistake, then Nick Mosey and Grosser slammed the ball into attack where McGrice marked strongly and kicked truly. At the last break the Moots led 10-4-64 to 7-12-54.
After strong defence by both teams the Crows' Wilson forced the ball forward where Johnson made no mistake, then Pitchford, Jones, Laubsch and Thring again drove the ball into attack where Qualmann snapped truly to take the lead. Mundulla replied when Redden and D Mosey worked the ball to Kuchel who goaled to regain the lead which Keith retook when Seamus McMurray booted the ball forward where L Hender made no mistake, then consolidated when L Hender kicked his third major, and the rest of the match saw a series of behinds by the Crows who won 11-16-82 to 11-5-71.