Keith scores tight win against Mundulla

By Barb Atlus
July 4 2022 - 12:16am
Keith had more attacks and scoring shots and came from behind to win by eleven points. Picture: Shutterstock

In a very even match with each team winning alternate quarters, Keith had more attacks and scoring shots and came from behind to win by eleven points.

