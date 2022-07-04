Keith scores tight win against Mundulla

Keith dominated the second term's scoring, starting when Evans drove the ball forward where Wade made no mistake. The Tigers replied quickly when Pickering and Ballinger forced the ball into attack where Nankivell fielded the loose ball and snapped accurately, before the Crows' Lewis Hender marked and directed a pass to Jones who kicked truly. Thring and Will McMurray drove the ball forward where Johnson marked and goaled; then Thring, L Hender and Qualmann worked the ball into attack where Johnson snapped a goal to take the lead. Pitchford and Laubsch forced the ball to Bibby who made no mistake, then Bibby booted the ball goalward where L Hender took a strong contested mark and kicked a fine checkside goal from a tight angle. The Moots were contesting hard with Nick Mosey featuring strongly and Guy, Dylan Mosey and King drove the ball from defence to attack where Hinge grabbed the loose ball and kicked truly. At half-time Keith led 6-8-44 to 5-3-33.