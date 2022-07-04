Hard fought wins for everyone in KNTNA Round 10

Naracoorte v Kybybolite
It was an intense battle between the Demons and Kyby with Kyby taking a narrow lead at quarter time.
Kyby extended their lead to seven at half time with Naracoorte fighting back in the third to win the quarter.
It was a hard fought final quarter with the Demons getting back to within two before Kyby upped the pressure and ran out eight goal winners.
Padthaway v Border Districts
Tyler Atkinson and Della Hannaford applied strong defensive pressure and made the most of missed balls for Border Districts, extending their lead each quarter.
There was a strong contest through the mid court with Hannah Grady (Padthaway) and Annabel Mould (Border Districts) battling it out through the middle of the game.
Padthaway showed increasing collaboration and development, although the score didn't reflect their efforts with Borders taking the win.
Mundulla v Keith
Accurate shooting by Keith created an early lead to the visitors. Mundulla rallied and strong defensive pressure all over the court saw the margin close to one at the major break.
Momentum again shifted with Keith capitalising on opportunities taking a small lead, which despite consistent pressure from Mundulla they maintained at the final whistle.
Lucindale v Penola
The first quarter saw both teams start strong and find some nice passages of play. Lucindale capitalised on the turnovers which saw them lead heading into the second quarter up 12-11.
The start of the second, Penola made some goalie changes, with Possingham leaving the court and it took a while for Adams and Earl to settle. Lucindale's defenders, Ogilvie and Nicolle, making the most of the rebound opportunities and Lucindale was scoring to widen the margin by half time.
Penola upped the pressure in the third quarter, and their defenders, Klemm and Teakle, got some turns. However, Lucindale's goalies shot well working off the defensive pressure of Hocking and the circle defenders and suppliying the attack with the opportunities coming from accurate feeds from Jones and Smart. Lucindale had a 10 goal lead at three quarter time.
The last quarter Penola had nothing to lose and really lifted intensity, however Lucindale stayed calm and finished off with a win, 45-29.
A Grade
Kybybolite 67 (C Bull, C Hodges) d Naracoorte 59 (B Sinclair, L Henschke)
Border Districts 63 (E Hausler, A Mould) d Padthaway 33 (L Edwards, H Grady)
Keith 58 d Mundulla 55 (D Wiese, A Modra)
Lucindale 45 (H Ogilvie, N Hocking) d Penola 29 (B Klemm, M Teakle)
A Reserves
Naracoorte 55 (C duRand, T Kavanagh) d Kybybolite 32 (B Ewer, T Lidums)
Kingston 50 (E Wright, M Armfield) d Bordertown 43 (M Jarrett, E Orrock)
Keith 59 d Mundulla 31 (E Staude, A Obst)
Penola 50 (K Honner, H Berkin) d Lucindale 43 (J Bittner, U Jericho)
B Grade
Naracoorte 59 (L Midwinter, S Ford) d Kybybolite 23 (G Romer, J Williams)
Border Districts 66 (A Mahney, B Sambell) d Padthaway 36 (S Shepherd, S Dolling)
Kingston 56 (L Baker, A O'Donnell) d Bordertown 40 (C Searle, C Rogers)
Keith 56 d Mundulla 47 (A Young, K Couzner)
Penola 63 (T Galpin, S Eustace) d Lucindale 33 (A Lindner, M Paech)
C Grade
Naracoorte 62 (L Gill, F Aitken) d Kybybolite 26 (K Williams, S Owen)
Padthaway 51 (E Williams, J Manning) d Border Districts 27 (L Larder, E Clark)
Bordertown 45 (E Orrock, E Ballinger) d Kingston 16 (J Gibbs, K Warren)
Mundulla 38 (C Sigston, A Conlon) d Keith 33
Penola 47 (M Maney, T Berkin) d Lucindale 35 (C Ryan, A Ludwig)
Division 1
Kingston 57 (T Pink, B Clarke) d Bordertown 47 (C Twigden, E Orrock)
Keith 65 d Mundulla 31
Penola 54 (H Berkin, K Venables) d Lucindale 33 (M Thompson, T Ingham)
Division 2
Naracoorte 48 (I Schroder, A Anderson) d Kybybolite 28 (E Barker, M Hoare)
Padthaway 45 (E Fretwell, L Matthews) d Border Districts 40 (L Larder, M Burke)
Keith 48 d Mundulla 28
Division 3
Naracoorte 62 (S Bull, J Pettman) d Kybybolite 17 (C Copping, A McKenzie)
Lucindale 36 (L Handbury, C Hocking) d Penola 16 (G McCarthy, A Morton)
13 & Under A
Naracoorte 42 (A Woosnam, B Bueti) d Kybybolite 22 (A Rasheed, P Wardle)
Padthaway 37 (G Matthews, L Grist) d Border Districts 21 (C Boddington, S Koch)
Bordertown 26 (M Richards, T Phillips) d Kingston 6 (A Rasheed, K Rasheed)
Keith 19 d Mundulla 9
Penola 25 (M Williams, H Moulton) d Lucindale 5 (G Williams, E Hann)
13 & Under B
Naracoorte 16 (Z Moritz, B Hutchens) d Kybybolite 4 (M Ottoson-Crossling, C Castine)
Border Districts 12 (I Unger, M Brown) d Padthaway 3 (M McGregor, A Ward)
Penola 10 (P Flint, A Brokken) d Lucindale 8 (R Wiliams, B Blower)