Naracoorte Herald

Tough game for Bordertown as Kingston moves up the ladder

By Matt Beggs
July 4 2022 - 1:39am
Kingston's Harrison Stenner and Bordertown's Joshua Searle battle for the ball. Picture: Ace Coote Photography

Kingston's A Grade football team moved in to second spot after a solid win against Bordertown on Saturday. The Saints went in to the game full of confidence after a great win the previous week against Keith. Bordertown on the other hand were looking to keep their season alive with a win on the road against the strong Kingston outfit. Bordertown would have had a lot of confidence going in to the game after defeating Kingston in round one by 39-points.

