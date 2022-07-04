Tough game for Bordertown as Kingston moves up the ladder

Kingston's A Grade football team moved in to second spot after a solid win against Bordertown on Saturday. The Saints went in to the game full of confidence after a great win the previous week against Keith. Bordertown on the other hand were looking to keep their season alive with a win on the road against the strong Kingston outfit. Bordertown would have had a lot of confidence going in to the game after defeating Kingston in round one by 39-points.
Kingston started the game full of run and were straight on the scoreboard when Jake Wehl and Todd Lockwood exchanged passes to each other and Jake Wehl was able to kick the game's opening goal. Bordertown hit back as Thomas Whittlesea got the Roosters on the board with a goal. Todd Lockwood got free to put the Saints a goal ahead, but Bordertown again hit back as they took the lead by two points after they missed two chances in front of goal before Thomas Whittlesea finally straightened up and kicked a goal. Lochie Eats, Ben Jarrett and Joshua Searle had started well for the Roosters. Jed Castley was belting in hard for the Saints as the conditions were suiting his contested style of play. Henry Lawrie, Ben Warner and Jake Wehl were also getting plenty of the ball. Kingston then hit back as Todd Lockwood kicked a goal to put the Saints back in front after Kingston player Jack Harding somehow convinced a stationary Bordertown player to handpass to him after he had taken the mark. Jack took off with the ball and help set up the shot at goal. Kingston went in to quarter time two points ahead.
Advertisement
The second quarter was a real slog and struggle between the two sides as the conditions got worse. Kingston was the only team that was able to get a goal during the quarter as Travis Burns kicked a goal early in the second quarter and that proved to be the only goal for the quarter. Kingston led by nine points at the long break. Ben Warner was running around getting lots of the ball during the first half. Campbell and William Watts were combining well with each other any time they got the ball. The Roosters had solid contributors in Jacob and Lochie Eats, Ben Jarrett and Mitchell Dahlitz. Thomas Whittlesea was also trying to give his Roosters team mates a big target to aim for. Jacob Fisher and Ben Rogers were doing great work making it hard for the Roosters to get any clear looks at marks inside 50.
Kingston blew the game apart in the third quarter as they got right on top around the ground. Tyler Baker started to get his hands on the ball around half forward for the Saints as he grabbed the ball and found Ben Warner who found a leading Todd Lockwood for the opening goal of the third quarter. Will Watts then found Tyler Baker who found Todd Lockwood again for another goal as the Saints pushed 20-points clear and looking to push away from the Roosters. The work done inside of the packs by Jed Castley and Henry Lawrie was starting to pay dividends for the Saints and runners in Jake Wehl, Campbell Watts, Ben Warner and William Watts were feeding off the quick passes out of the packs and getting the ball going the Saints way. William Watts, Brandon Tapfield and Ben Warner added goals of their own as the Saints were in full control and pushed 38-points clear. Todd Lockwood then added to the highlight real as he somehow kicked a goal from the left pocket against the boundary when just quickly putting the ball on the boot and it sailed through to everyone's surprise as the saints and Lockwood could do no wrong during the quarter. Kingston went in to three quarter time 42-points clear of Bordertown.
Bordertown kept fighting the game out as they attacked hard early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get the goal they were looking for. Joshua Searle, Lochie Eats and Jacob Eats were battling hard for the visitors. Kingston on the other hand were finding it a bit easier to convert chances as William Watts found Jack Harding for a goal. The Roosters finally got another goal as Lewis Crawford was able to kick one to add to the Roosters score. Brandon Tapfield replied for the Saints with another goal. The Roosters fought hard to the end of the game as Thomas Whittlesea and Matthew Leigh kicked two more goals to add to the Roosters tally to add respectability to the scoreboard. Kingston ran out strong winners in the end and moved to second place on the ladder.