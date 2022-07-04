Tough game for Bordertown as Kingston moves up the ladder

Kingston blew the game apart in the third quarter as they got right on top around the ground. Tyler Baker started to get his hands on the ball around half forward for the Saints as he grabbed the ball and found Ben Warner who found a leading Todd Lockwood for the opening goal of the third quarter. Will Watts then found Tyler Baker who found Todd Lockwood again for another goal as the Saints pushed 20-points clear and looking to push away from the Roosters. The work done inside of the packs by Jed Castley and Henry Lawrie was starting to pay dividends for the Saints and runners in Jake Wehl, Campbell Watts, Ben Warner and William Watts were feeding off the quick passes out of the packs and getting the ball going the Saints way. William Watts, Brandon Tapfield and Ben Warner added goals of their own as the Saints were in full control and pushed 38-points clear. Todd Lockwood then added to the highlight real as he somehow kicked a goal from the left pocket against the boundary when just quickly putting the ball on the boot and it sailed through to everyone's surprise as the saints and Lockwood could do no wrong during the quarter. Kingston went in to three quarter time 42-points clear of Bordertown.