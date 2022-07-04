Opposition leader David Speirs has visited the South East three times since being appointed to his position.
And he says more trips are planned.
Mr Speirs spoke during a special, wide-ranging interview with South Australian Editor Greg Mayfield, of Australian Community Media, publisher of the Herald.
This is part of the newspapers' campaign to "get up close and personal" with the political leaders of South Australia.
A similar interview is planned with the state government's Deputy Premier Susan Close as part of the Challenging the Leaders series of reports.
Mr Speirs said the country could "rest assured they have a loud and insightful voice when it comes to the Liberal Party of SA".
He said his trips to the South East were among visits he had already made to areas including the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula, the Mid North and Yorke Peninsula.
"Since I became Opposition leader I have visited a regional community every week at least," he said.
"I created a Shadow Minister for Regional Population Growth and Regional Planning, a position occupied by Port Lincoln-based Flinders MP Sam Telfer.
"We will bring up these matters regularly in both parliament and with political solutions."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
