Michelle Pearson's Comfort Food Cabaret journeyed to Naracoorte and Keith to entertain our community for a night of food and music.
Naracoorte's show (Thursday June 30) and Keith's show (Saturday July 2) showcased pianist Aaron Nash, bassist Michael Ciaramella and Michelle Pearson's vocals partnered with the cooking team under chef Loren Quinn.
Ms Pearson spoke fondly on her memories of cooking as a young girl, cringed at thoughts of her teenage relationships and her history of comfort food.
"I was in a dead end job and always had a passion for singing," she said.
The Comfort Food Cabaret was a work in progress and has developed at each event to what it is in 2022 compared to the debut performance in 2017.
Working alongside the SACWA Limestone Ladies Branch and Country Arts SA, Ms Pearson was proud of the event and the community input.
The encouragement of her father and immediate family supported Ms Pearson to create the Comfort Food Cabaret and recruit the team of cooks and musicians.
"Unfortunately my father passed away in 2018 [but] his sickness and his illness really pushed me into doing something like this," she said.
"I think he would be really proud of this."
The event represents a branch of Ms Pearson's love of food, her talents as a vocalist and the chef skills of her highschool friend Loren Quinn.
The nights each featured a three course dining experience and live entertainment including an interval when the main meals were served.
The music for the evening contained a variety of genres and artists yet all showcased the skill of Ms Pearson's vocals and her bandmates.
Ms Pearson expressed interest in returning to the Limestone Coast for more editions of the touring event.