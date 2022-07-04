Naracoorte Herald
CFC visited hungry crowds in Keith and Naracoorte

NM
By Neave Moore
July 4 2022 - 7:30am
L-R: Aaron Nash (pianist), Michelle Pearson (vocalist), Michael Ciaramella (bassist) and Loren Quinn (chef). PICTURE: Neave Moore

Michelle Pearson's Comfort Food Cabaret journeyed to Naracoorte and Keith to entertain our community for a night of food and music.

