Beach Energy to evaluate South Easts 's gas future

Katie Jackson
Katie Jackson
July 4 2022 - 5:26am
SHUT UP SHOP: Beach Energy will reduces its presence in the state's South East after it announced there were no current plans for gas exploration in the region. Picture: SUPPLIED

BEACH Energy announced it has "no planned activities" in the state's South East last week with its Penola gas plant also set to cease operation in the coming months.

