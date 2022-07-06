Many of Adelaide's tertiary engineering students, including recent and soon graduates, visited the Limestone Coast as part of a job opportunity tour program.
Regional Development Australia Limestone Coast was in partnership with StudyAdelaide to bring the students to the townships involved to meet with local businesses and organisations.
24 students, many of international origins, travelled to Bordertown as part of the Tatiara District outreach, and met with workplace representatives from large and small local businesses and organisations.
These students were welcomed by Tatiara District Council Chief Executive Officer Anna Champness who related to their move to Australia comparing it to her German origins.
"We are happy to welcome the students to Tatiara District, here in Bordertown," she said.
"[Many of the students have met] possible job opportunities and made contacts in our region."
Ms Champness and local business representation introduced the area through anecdotes and personal experience.
Mr Andrew Martin from ACE Fabrication was eager to share information about his work, upcoming projects and goals for the business.
"ACE Fabrication designs machines for the South East," he said.
Most of the students were in engineering, through computing, mechanical, structural, design, electrical, civil, chemical and electronics and there were also two food technologists.
The program was by request, and all the students submitted interest in working in the Limestone Coast region in their chosen fields.
There was representation from Keith, Bordertown, Padthaway and Mundulla at the morning tea meeting before students and StudyAdelaide staff moved on to Naracoorte.
The Naracoorte assembly hosted lunch at the Mini Jumbuk facility in town and Mayor Erika Vickery welcomed students to the area.
With an Austrian heritage, she shared her experience in a new country and spoke on the welcoming nature of the Australian country community.
"The Naracoorte Lucindale region is welcoming to all visitors and new residents," she said.
"People are very supportive and there are a lot of excellent programs with local migrant support groups, schooling programs and community events."
Frances Kirby, Manager of the Naracoorte and Bordertown branches of the Australian Migrant Resource Centre spoke further on these networks and clubs.
She spoke on the diverse community and the success of the networks within the community for the international migrant population.
StudyAdelaide's tour then continued to Mount Gambier, then back to Adelaide for students to apply to positions, reach out to new contacts and organise potential work opportunities at South Australia's Limestone Coast.
StudyAdelaide, in conjunction with Regional Development Australia Limestone Coast plans more tours with a wider variety of study fields and groups.
