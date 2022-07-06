Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
We Were at

StudyAdelaide's latest trip promoted LC jobs

NM
By Neave Moore
July 6 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martin from ACE Fabrication in Keith and Susan Kandel at the Bordertown StudyAdelaide visit. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Many of Adelaide's tertiary engineering students, including recent and soon graduates, visited the Limestone Coast as part of a job opportunity tour program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News