Artists can now apply for Country Arts SA Artist Residency

By Neave Moore
July 5 2022 - 6:00am
The call is out for visual, performing and director artists. PICTURE: Shutterstock

Regional South Australian performing arts practitioners can now apply to Country Arts SA's Artist Residency program, held in Tarooki, Robe.

