Regional South Australian performing arts practitioners can now apply to Country Arts SA's Artist Residency program, held in Tarooki, Robe.
This three-day, two-night event will be held December 2nd to 4th and feature a creative environment involving residents from the Limestone Coast and surrounding regions.
Country Arts SA Associate Producer Jade Ranson spoke on the popularity of the Regional Artistry Residency program within the artistic community.
"In its second year, the Country Arts SA Regional Artist Residency has continued to gather momentum and is the perfect getaway to refuel your creative mind," they said.
"This residency offers a unique development opportunity for artists at all levels.
"Everyone from mentors to artists to art workers come away inspired."
This opportunity is extended to writers, choreographers, dancers, directors, actors, theatre makers, designers and multi art form artists to create projects.
All experience levels are invited, including individuals at the start of their artistic practice, senior and mid career artists as well as collaborative teams up to three members.
The Regional Arts Residency program will bring together mentors from different practices around Australia.
Expressions of interest must be in before 5pm Wednesday July 27 and will be reviewed by a panel before approving applicants.
Successful applicants and participants will be notified by Friday August 12 and more information is available from Jade Ranson via jade.ranson@countryarts.org.au.
