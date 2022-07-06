Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte Show organisers announce returned competition

NM
By Neave Moore
July 6 2022 - 10:30pm
Shannon Donoghue prepares for the speed sheep shearing contest this Naracoorte Show day. PICTURE: Catherine Miller

Naracoorte Show's Speed Shearing competition will be reintroduced this October as part of the On The Sheep's Back theme.

