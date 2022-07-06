Naracoorte Show's Speed Shearing competition will be reintroduced this October as part of the On The Sheep's Back theme.
This program returns under high anticipation and will feature Naracoorte's best sheep shearers in competition on the Friday evening before the show's weekend in October.
Naracoorte Show's Speed Shear Co-Ordinator Shannon Donoghue is excited to bring back the speed competition and praises the influence it has on the community.
"It has been six years since the last one and Naracoorte is such a hub of shearing and it was a shame not to have such big event," Ms Donoghue said.
"It is turning into a sport now and we really want to celebrate that and the shearing industry.
"It is good for the town, good for the families, and a good bit of fun."
The current plan is to have multiple categories for competitors ranging in their abilities, including novice, intermediate, and open levels as well as a women's competition.
"I think it will draw a big crowd, ours in on the Friday night and Frances has theirs on the Saturday," Ms Donoghue said.
There will also be a young farmers challenge, including the preparation of fleeces, tagging fake lambs and will be about showcasing talents in art and handicraft skill.
Catherine Miller, the Publicity Officer for the Naracoorte Show said the return of the sheep shearing competition completes the show.
"We will have the On The Sheep's Back theme to celebrate one of the biggest major industries around Naracoorte," Ms Miller said,
"The speed shearing contest is the focus of the Friday night and side-show alley will also be open to the public."
The Naracoorte Show as an itinerary focusing on celebrating the farming community in the region and will have poultry competitions as well as the sheep shearing and related contests.
"We are also looking at bringing in the Mount Gambier Dog Agility club to do some demonstrations with obstacle courses," Ms Miller said.
"It is really a day for the community to come together and have a really affordable day out."
Whilst the program for the 2022 Naracoorte Show is full of events, games and competitions, the Sunday horse show has been removed.
"Due to a lack of conveners in recent years, we have decided to put the horse show into recess for this year because it takes a lot of man-power to run the horseshow," Ms Miller said.
Many of the people involved in running it are very busy in the lead up to the show and the horse show usually takes place on the Sunday, so we had to make the decision to not run it this year.
"We hope to get some new volunteers and because we wont have the horse show for the first time in a while, hopefully that will encourage people to get out there and volunteer."
The speed shear will take place on the evening of Friday October 14 in anticipation for the Show Day on Saturday October 15 where regular events and remaining contests.
