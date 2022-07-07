Naracoorte South Primary School students have created an Aboriginal art exhibition as part of their studies in indigenous history for NAIDOC Week 2022.
The artwork was created as part of the lessons students completed that related to Aboriginal Dreaming and traditional stories
Aboriginal Education teacher Chelsea Brighton said that respecting the indigenous community and honoring the history is important for the future.
"The exhibition includes art work from students during lessons where they have been learning about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island culture and learning from Aboriginal artists," she said.
"Some of the art includes bark painting, painting with natural materials, string art creations, listening to Dreaming and learning about the constellations and then creating their own constellation stories."
NAIDOC Week 2022's theme is 'Get up! Stand up! Show up!' and encourages systemic change in Australian society.
"Other classes have contributed digital art through the use of symbols to tell a story, collaborative art from an Aboriginal Dreaming called The Rainbow Serpent, and NAIDOC week themed Australian native animals," she said.
Some paintings featured in the display were created by Aboriginal students to represent their connection to the land and their history.
"Chyanne Cubero-Hobbs painted the 'kunnawarra' which is Bunganditj for black swan," she said.
"She explained that the painting represents an animal from the land which Aboriginal people looked at to help them know which of the Boandik seasons it was.
"Her painting also represents Aboriginal children playing on the land."
Eddie Dolphin commented on the importance of the Aboriginal history for students and the significance NAIDOC Week has on their studies.
"It means learning about Aboriginal people and how the land is important to them," he said.
"We learn ways to look after the land because of how the Aboriginal people used to work with the land and maintain it for thousands of years."
Peer Laurence Moffatt said that NAIDOC week is about learning about indigenous culture and it creates the true history of Australia.
Naracoorte South Primary School also involved classes with a smoking ceremony, hosted by Uncle Dougy which was delayed from Reconciliation Week, a viewing of the Nunga 2022 film festival and damper cooking.
The art exhibition will be on display for the rest of this week (NAIDOC Week) and will be on display for the first week of Term 3.
