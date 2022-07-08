Legislation has passed both houses in state parliament, creating a Cross Border Commissioner position for the Limestone Coast cross Victoria communities.
This individual will represent the interests and opinions of local people in South Australia's cross-border communities and be a spokes person to state government.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Minister Clare Scriven said that the necessity of the commissioner position was highlighted during the COVID-19 lockdowns and border closures.
"We've delivered on another election commitment for our regional communities, and I thank Member for Mt Gambier Troy Bell for his hard work in helping pass this important legislation," she said.
The implementation of the cross-border commissioner position was an election commitment by the Malinauskas Government.
"Cross-border communities face a range of complicated issues on a daily basis, from firefighters experiencing difficulty fighting fires on the border, families who have children that attend schools in border communities, tradies who have several layers of red tape and regulation to service both areas - just to name a few," she said.
The commissioner will be responsible for assisting in resolving issues and will provide a collaborative and engaged environment with residents of the cross-border community.
A recruitment process will soon be undertaken by the state government to find the best possible candidate for this commissioner position.
