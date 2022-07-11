Keith continued their great recent form defeating Lucindale. The Crows started strong in the clash and were 38-points by half time and despite a Lucindale second half comeback, the Crows were able to hold on. Billy Wade kicked five goals as he led the Crows to a great win. George Johnson kicked four goals and Lewis Hender kicked three goals to help the Crows get back-to-back wins against top quality opposition. Lewis Hender, William McMurray and Ryan Bartlett were the Crows best players. Lucindale battled hard but a slow start really hurt their chances to win the game. Henry Tregoweth kicked three goals in a losing effort. Riley Mcfarlane, Matt Kelsh and Tom Logan were Lucindale's better players. Lucindale have lost two of the last three games and have come back to the chasing pack a little bit. They are still six points ahead on top, but have some challenging games to come.

