Naracoorte Herald

Video Game Club will host first meet July 29

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:04am, first published 3:00am
Luke Goddard with his gaming consoles, controllers and disks prepares for NVG launch. PICTURE: Contributed

Naracoorte Video Game (NVG) Club is ready to launch after many hours of work and preparation by founder Luke Goddard.

Local News