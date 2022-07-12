Naracoorte Video Game (NVG) Club is ready to launch after many hours of work and preparation by founder Luke Goddard.
The NVG Club stemmed from an idea and post on Facebook and has developed into a registered club designed to engage gamers with others in our community.
Luke Goddard, founder and president of the NVG Club aims to promote a safe and fun setting in a multiplayer and cooperative environment.
"With more TV donations coming in, some lighting acquired, signage, lettering, sound systems and monitors and retro consoles as well as more buzz building amongst the youth in the community through word of mouth, the Naracoorte Videogames Club is poised to help facilitate incredible gaming experiences," he said.
"[This equipment] includes HTC VIVE VR gaming through Steam, retro emulation and physical consoles fron SNES, N64, Playstation Portable, Game Boy Advance and even Switch, PS 3 and PS4.
"Gamers [over the age of] 12 are welcome to join, and younger ones if their parents are present the entire time."
A gold coin donation will be asked per player to assist in covering the costs of food and drinks at the venue, and families can take part for $5.
The night is setup to be one filled with laughs, battles, fantasy worlds, dungeons, brawls and more all in the name of keeping youth happy, mentally fit and getting to know one another over like-minded gaming experiences," he said.
Mr Goddard has said that the NVG Club is open to feedback following the debut night and that there are potential plans for a younger gamers night and themed sessions.
NVG's debut night will take place on Friday July 29 in Naracoorte Uniting Church's Wesleyan Hall between 4pm and 7pm.
"Come along and meet some new people, nerd out, and have an absolutely epic time with friends," he said.
Gamers are requested to register their interest at www.nvggaming.carrd.co or to contact Luke Goddard on 0417 896 760.
