Naracoorte Lucindale Council is preparing for the 2022 upcoming local election as at least two council seats will be vacant.
There will be an information night for interested nominees on the process of standing for council and nomination in the next few months.
Councillor Julie Earl is among councillors that encourage preparation and awareness leading up to nominations and election.
"I would like to encourage people who are passionate about their community who are willing to contribute their time, energy and skills to nominate for council," she said.
"It is a fantastic learning experience and a privilege to engage with and represent community members from all walks of life."
There will also be an event in the Naracoorte Town Hall after nominations close for nominees to speak for up to five minutes on their attributes and plans should they be elected.
Both events will be announced by Naracoorte Lucindale Council closer to the date.
Members of the community are encouraged to consider nominating for council representation.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council has encouraged more women to nominate following a call in June for more female representatives in local council.
Australian Community Media reviewed gender ratios in councils in its regional South Australian newspapers and online circulation areas and found the scales were tipped towards men.
Out of South Australia's 68 councils, 37 per cent of mayors and 21 percent of CEOs are female, with just 10 per cent of councils having both a female mayor and CEO.
Minister for Local Government Geoff Brock MP has said having people from all walks of life, genders, backgrounds and cultures in local government would more accurately represent the makeup of society.
"Before entering the South Australian Parliament, I had the great privilege to serve as a councillor and then mayor of my local council, Port Pirie Regional Council, and it was one of the most rewarding periods of my life," Mr Brock said.
"Councillors have a direct say on issues that impact their local community's everyday lives and I encourage every eligible South Australian to get involved in this year's Local Government elections, either by nominating as a candidate or making sure you're enrolled to vote before the close of the Voters' Roll on 29 July 2022.
"Importantly, our local councils can only be strengthened by greater diversity in our elected officials, including a greater gender balance and increased representation of people who reflect our multicultural, age diverse, inclusive communities, so that council decisions made on behalf of their communities more accurately reflect the communities they serve."
Nomination forms and kit information is available on the South Australia Local Government Association website and open from Tuesday August 23 to midday Tuesday September 6.
More information on nomination requirements is also available on the South Australia LGA website.
South Australians have until Friday, July 29, 2022 to get on the electoral roll so they can vote in the local council elections in November.
