Robust reds: All your wine questions answered

A good bottle of wine shared with our partner or between a group of friends can be incredible; the depths of flavour and beautiful colours paired with an incredible meal is a sure-fire way to have an excellent evening.



However, do you ever feel as though you're going in blind?



One moment you're watching your parents sip on a glorious glass of red, and the next, the sommelier is watching you swirl an aged shiraz whilst you secretly hope they don't realise you're completely clueless as to what you're supposed to be doing.



Most of us know our preference in wine, or perhaps whether one has gone bad or not, but we don't actually know much beyond that.



Why can't a flavourful, light pinot noir go with a deliciously decadent cheesy pasta? Am I using the right red wine glass? If any of these thoughts have crossed your mind, fear not, you're not alone.



We're here to answer those questions that you might have been too afraid to ask before, and hopefully, clue you in a little more to the world of wine.

1. What do I need to know about food and wine parings?

Food and wine pairings are a deceptively drawn out subject, with many different aspects to take into account, such as the weight of the food versus the weight of the wine, and considering the acidity of the dish.



However, to put it simply, there are two different kinds of food and wine pairings, the complementary pairing and the congruent pairing.



The complementary pairing refers to partnering a wine with a food that will create a harmony between the flavours; for example, pairing a classic red like grenache wine which is low in acidity, with a spice-filled dish like a curry.



The two flavours will compliment each other well and add to your enjoyment of both your meal and your wine.



Alternatively, there is the congruent pairing, which is less about matching the flavours to complement each other, but rather, picking a wine to enhance the flavours of the dish you are consuming.



An example of this is pairing a creamy white wine to enhance the creaminess of a cheese-based pasta.

2. How long after opening can I continue to drink my wine?

The shelf life of wine is heavily dependent on the kind of wine it is, it is not a one size fits all type situation.



For a lighter white, or rosé it can typically last anywhere from five to seven days when corked properly.



However, by the end of this period, you may find the flavour begins to lose momentum. This differs slightly from a more full-bodied white, which when corked properly can still only last generally around three to five days.



When it comes to sparkling wine, they tend to last only one to three days, as after this, much like any other bubbly beverage, they begin to lose their carbonation.



Unlike white wine, the lighter reds do not last as long as their heavier counterparts. A lighter red like a pinot noir when corked and stored in a dark, cool place will still only last approximately two to three days, which is in part due to their lower alcohol content. In contrast, a medium-bodied red like the merlot will last three to five days, and a full-bodied wine will remain drinkable for around four to six days, each because of their higher alcohol level which slows down the wines ageing process.



3. Is rosé a red or white wine?

Rosé is a unique vino, with its generally soft pink tinted hue, the distinctive bottle can often be labelled both red or white, so what actually is it?



Rosé is created in a very similar way to a red, however, it spends less time fermenting, than a bottle of traditional red wine. The lack of time spent with the grape skin results in a far more subtle colour and flavour.



It is also a blended wine, as it is not made with a specific grape type, and therefore can be made anywhere around the world, rather than simply in a specific region.

4. Is wine better off in a fridge or cellar?

Context is key when considering whether a wine is better off in a cellar or in a fridge. If you're holding onto a case of wine for a shorter period of time, then a cellar is fine.



Of course, a cellar is simply a stand-in for a dark place with a cooler, controlled temperature, so even something like the bottom of a wardrobe would suffice.



If you're looking to hold onto your wine for a longer time, then it may be worth investing in a dedicated wine fridge, to ensure the integrity of the various wines remains.



If you're planning on drinking the wine within an almost immediate period of time, then both a fridge or temperature-controlled space would suffice, here it is simply up to the personal preference of whether you enjoy your wine chilled or not.

5. When is my wine at its peak?

Today, most wines are made to be drinkable from the second they are purchased, however, wine is a deeply personal thing, with a variety of factors contributing to when wine tastes best.



These include how wine is stored, or even the person who is drinking it, with some preferring the taste of a young wine, whilst others yearn for the taste of a long-aged vino.



If you have purchased an ageable wine, then there are once again a plethora of contributors as to when the wine is best to drink, it really is up to the specific person.



If you're concerned your wine has expired, it will generally taste completely oxidized, but even vino in this form isn't harmful.

6. Should red wine be chilled?

Unlike most white wines, red is best served at room temperature. When a red wine becomes too cold, the flavour dulls, and when it becomes too warm, the flavour takes a backseat in favour of an intensely overpowering alcoholic taste.

7. Why do I need to taste the wine the sommelier pours in a restaurant?

Tasting the wine before being poured your wine is a practice that began when the nobility would drink wine, nowadays, unless you are a wine expert, is a largely performative act.



However, its main purpose is to ensure that you are happy with the wine you have purchased and to ensure that the vino is not flawed.

8. How should I be holding my wine glass?

Finally, a question so many wonder as they look around a restaurant, how are you actually supposed to be holding your wine glass.



The correct answer is by pinching the stem between you're thumb and forefinger. This gives you the ease of access to your drink whilst also ensuring that you are able to swirl your wine and not mess up the glass, a must in civilised company.



Wine is a very personal drink, it can be attached to memories and the fruit-filled flavours can reignite recollections of times past.



It is also something with many rules and preferences that come with it.



However, now that your questions have been answered, you can be one of the few privy to the inside knowledge of vino that others are perhaps too nervous to ask.