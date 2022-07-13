Naracoorte schools are to receive funding through the Youth Opportunities program following OneFortyOne and Stand Like Stone's latest funding announcement.
OneFortyOne and Stand Like Stone have allocated funding to Limestone Coast community groups in support of development and reach which will cost the organisation $50,000.
Stand Like Stone's Chief Executive Officer Roger Babolka said this partnership with OneFortyOne has allowed many new projects to spawn from funding.
"Through this partnership we've been able to support over $300,000 in projects," he said.
"This is the 9th year of our partnership with OneFortyOne which has resulted in a further 3 important projects being supported for this region."
This years supported groups include Mil-Lel Memorial Park ($20,000), Australian Schools Plus ($20,000) and Youth Opportunities ($20,000) and will towns including Naracoorte, Penola and Mount Gambier.
The Youth Opportunities funding will assist at least 50 public sector school youths in gaining access to the Personal Leadership program to develop confidence, resilience, optimism and ambition.
The Mil-Lel Memorial Park will receive funding to upgrade their kitchen and ensure food safety when staff cater to the demand from the local community in the hall's facilities.
The Australian Schools plus program will receive support for the expansion of a proactive social work model in three Mount Gambier schools, addressing increased levels in absenteeism and to promote engagement between families, local services and the wider school community.
OneFortyOne Jubilee Sawmill General Manager Paul Hartung said he was thankful for the applications from passionate members of the Limestone Coast community.
"The applications go through a rigorous review process," he said.
"This way we ensure we are funding projects that meet our objectives, which includes projects which will have an ongoing and positive impact.
"This year we sponsored projects that focus on youth education and opportunity which very much speaks to supporting a better tomorrow.
"Mil-Lel Community Hall kitchen will support events bringing community together, and Youth Opportunities and Australian Schools Plus is all about helping young people achieve their potential."
Beyond the initial funding, OneFortyOne contributed another $30,200 to support five additional organisations that applied for the grants.
More information on OneFortyOne and Stand Like Stone including their missions and team can be found on their websites.
