Good Country Physiotherapy has a team raising awareness for cancer in the community and money to support Dry July.
The team has a target of $750 and has raised over $450 within the first two weeks of the month.
Advertisement
Business owner Angela Willsmore said she is proud to be giving back to the community.
"One of the services we provide through Good Country Physiotherapy is rehabilitation for people who have had a cancer diagnosis," she said.
Good Country Physiotherapy's nominated charity is Pinc and Steel, with a message supporting a global support program for cancer survivors, this year.
"We were fortunate to receive some funding through the Pinc and Steel Cancer Rehab Foundation to run some prostate cancer classes in our Naracoorte clinic earlier this year."
These classes involved six gentlemen attending a six week free program to learn more about the cancer, treatment and awareness.
"On the back of our support, we thought we'd help raise money in our communities to give back to Pinc and Steel that then could be used in for future rehab classes in the future," she said.
"We are are fundraising with the community to give back to the community."
Pinc and Steel is one of the key benefactors of the Dry July program.
Dry July supports removing alcohol from a person's diet for the duration of the month at the base level but also encourages exercise and awareness in communities.
"You can [fundraise] whichever way you wish," she said.
"Some of our staff are choosing to be without any alcohol at all, but it isn't a criteria as much for involvement.
"It is more so about the raising money aspect."
Good Country Physiotherapy has a team of representatives from the Bordertown, Keith, Naracoorte and Kingston clinics.
These individuals include Angela Willsmore, Andrea Lutt, Chelsey Rothall, Kimberley Langley and Stephanie Lubcke formally, but also the clinic staff involved in side fundraisers.
Good Country Physiotherapy has a Lolly Count at the front desk of each clinic to raise additional funds for Dry July and Pinc and Steel.
"One of our key fundraising events is a Grip-Strength competition, and every Friday in July at lunchtime we set up a testing table in a high traffic area of the towns in our region," she said.
This Grip-Strength program alternated between the clinics for the duration of July, moving on to Kingston for July 15 and Naracoorte, ending the rotation on July 22.
Advertisement
There will be a strongest male and strongest female award, and entry is a gold coin donation.
The community is encouraged to donate to the Dry July campaign through the team's website, enter the Lolly Count draw at their local clinic or attend a Grip-Strength event in town.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at neave.moore@austcommunitymedia.com.au or editor.sa@austcommunitymedia.com.au