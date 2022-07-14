Rebecca "Bec" Hill has been announced by Naracoorte's Regional Art Gallery as July's Maker of the Month, and she is sharing her skills at workshops whilst working on her upcoming exhibition.
Mrs Hill's upcoming exhibition, titled 'Thrifted, Gifted, Dyed and Reborn' will explore the turning turned out textiles into treasures and art.
As a Moy Hall local, Mrs Hill values the local area, history and indigenous significance and incorporates her love for art into her repurposed artworks.
"My passion has become textile art that has a distinct Australian influence, using the techniques of eco-printing, natural dyeing and slow stitching to create colours, marks and patterns on second hand natural fibres and fabrics," she said.
"One of my favourite pieces is called 'Eucalypt and Ewe', which is a lovely piece of vintage Onkaparinga Mill woolen blanket, printed with gum leaves foraged locally and stitched with yarn dyed with silky oak leaves."
Mrs Hill is inspired by the natural beauty of the land, waterways and sky when creating her pieces, and is thankful to the land-rich Naracoorte area.
"Creating visual and wearable art from textiles that are second or third hand, thrifted, or otherwise destined for landfill is quite fulfilling." she said.
"It aligns perfectly with my love for the natural beauty of our amazing country and ethos of sustainability and environmentally friendly processes.
"I love that in the process of giving these discarded things a new life, it has forced me to slow down and examine other facets of my life and the world around me in a shifted light."
Mrs Hill values the influence art and creation has on the youth, as she reflected on her early years as an artist.
"If I wasn't drawing or reading a book in my youth, I was singing, dancing or playing trumpet," she said.
"My mum taught me how to use a sewing machine and her love of music and art were big influences for me in my early years.
"Other than doing art subjects at school, I am self taught."
Mrs Hill will be hosting a free workshop at Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery on Friday July 29 to share her skills with the interested community.
Participants will create two items, one to keep and the other for Mrs Hill to display in her upcoming exhibition.
The 'Thrifted, Gifted, Dyed and Reborn' Exhibition will be opening on October 26 at the art gallery and will close in early December.
More information on the exhibition and Mrs Hill's masterclass will be available on the Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery's Facebook page.
