Discover what's on around Naracoorte

EXCEPTIONAL EXHIBITION
Regional Art Gallery Collection exhibition
Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, July 31 - Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery is on display in exhibit, Wednesday to Friday 10am - 4pm, weekends 10am - 3pm weekly, contact 08 8762 3390 for more information.
FINE WINE DINING
Coonawarra Cellar Dwellers
Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 30 - Coonawarra wineries open doors to taste the best of the region, over 60 events including tastings, dinners, and long lunches during July, information available on South Australia website.
CREATING COMICS
George Rex comes to Naracoorte Library
Thursday, July 21 - Georgina Chadderton (aka George Rex) will teach a youth workshop at Naracoorte Library, 2pm - 5pm, must RSVP to Jessie Lumb (jessie.lumb@nlc.sa.gov.au) for free program
DANCE ALL NIGHT
Royal Flying Doctors Ball
Friday, July 22 - Roadtrip! Bordertown Civic Centre, doors open 7pm, dancing 7.30pm- midnight, $10pp, $5p teenager; music by Lois Miller, For more information contact Don Rosser 0429 988 839 or Wendy Twidgen 0417 856 400.
WORLDS IN WORDS
Lee Kelsall Author Visit
Monday, July 25 - Naracoorte Library, Smith Street, 11am onwards, acclaimed author Leonie Kelsall visits on her book tour, launching her novel the River Gum Cottage, free entry event.
ARABIC CONCERT
Zuhir Naji: From Damascus to Adelaide
Thursday, July 28 - Zuhir Naji is in Naracoorte for his "From Damascus to Adelaide" tour, performing traditional, popular and original Arabic music Zuhir sings songs of love and life at Naracoorte Town Hall, 6:30, tickets available on Country Arts website.
READY PLAYER ONE?
Naracoorte Video Gaming Club launches
Friday, July 29 - NVG Club hosts first monthly meeting at Wesleyan Hall, 4pm - 7pm, gold coin donation ($5 per family) required upon entry, snacks, drinks and prizes will be on offer as well as a combination of retro, modern and gaming experiences, book places through Luke Goddard nvggaming.carrd.co/
FLOWER POWER
Happening at the Homestead
Sunday, July 31 - Naracoorte Homestead will host a group for a rose masterclass, led by internationally-renowned rose-breeder George Thomson, BYO secateurs and gardening clothes, local chef Ian Perry will cater sweet treats, $25 per person, book through Eventbrite website.
TREE TALENTS
Red Tail Gallery's Tree Grafting Workshop
Sunday, July 31 - Carolyn Gemmell returns for another Fruit Tree Grafting masterclass, from 1pm - 4pm teaching participants on preserving rare fruit trees, places are limited so booking are essential through RTG website or office.
ROARING LAUGHTER
Following George Walker is in Naracoorte
Thursday, August 11 - Rory Walker is inspired by his vaudevillian and impresario great grandfather George Walker in his show Following George Walker, 1pm, a comedy honoring the spirit of his history, more information and tickets are available on Country Arts website.
